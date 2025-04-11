Met Office
|Printable version
A change in the weather from this weekend - goodbye wall-to-wall sunshine
After a prolonged period of high pressure bringing dry weather and sunny skies, it's all change this weekend as low pressure returns.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly explained: “A change is on the way this weekend, as we say goodbye to the wall-to-wall sunshine. High pressure sinks southwards and allows low pressure to take hold bringing more cloud, rain and showers, and also lower temperatures.
“The far northwest of Scotland will start to see the change as rain and drizzle lingers into Saturday. The weekend will start dry for much of the UK, with the best of the sunshine in Scotland and northern and eastern England, where maximum temperatures of 23°C could be reached. The far southwest will see some showers during Saturday morning, then there will be a general increase in cloud from the south and west through the day. Saturday night could bring some heavier bursts of rain at times, most likely to southern and eastern parts of the UK.
“By Sunday, conditions will be fresher, with sunny spells and light to moderate winds. Showers will be most frequent in the west and northwest, where they could be heavy, bringing a risk of isolated thunderstorms and hail. Precipitation may be wintry over the highest ground, over 600 metres. Many eastern and southeastern areas are likely to stay dry and rather warm following clearance of early rain, whereas temperatures will be much cooler in the northwest of the UK.”
Low pressure in charge next week
Low pressure is likely to lie in the vicinity of the UK into next week, bringing a mixture of showers, longer spells of rain, and some drier interludes. We are carefully monitoring the period of Tuesday to Thursday for the chance that an area of heavier rain moves up from the south, or southeast, which could also be accompanied by stronger winds – however forecast confidence at the present time in this system is very low. Temperatures overall are most likely to be around average for the time of year, with some chilly nights, and locally warm days.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2025/a-change-in-the-weather-from-this-weekend
Latest News from
Met Office
High pressure brings plenty of sunshine and temperatures of 21°C31/03/2025 15:15:15
he first week of April will see clear skies and warm sunshine for many, though a breeze and cold seas will make coastal areas slightly cooler.m
Study shows power outage predictions in windstorms improved when accounting for multi-hazard effects26/03/2025 15:15:00
Windstorms are the leading cause of major power outages in the UK, primarily due to windthrow - the uprooting or breakage of trees by strong winds - which then fall on overhead power lines.
Vital climate signs sounding alarms shows latest planetary report19/03/2025 15:05:00
The imprint of human-induced climate change is evident in the 2024 State of the Global Climate Report from the World Meteorological Organization.
Aviation Data Enhances Met Office Weather Forecasts07/03/2025 10:15:00
After a successful trial aircraft-generated data is being used by the Met Office in a move to further improve weather forecasting.
Two named storms and a typical mix of winter weather: Winter 2024/25 statistics04/03/2025 15:15:15
A look back at Winter 2024/25 and February 2025's provisional weather and climate statistics.
Warnings issued as UK weather turns wet and windy20/02/2025 09:25:00
Warnings for wind and rain have been issued as the UK’s dominant weather regime shifts in the coming days.
Cold regime to be replaced with mild, wet and windy weather17/02/2025 15:15:15
ild conditions with wind and rain are on the way in the second half of the week, potentially reaching highs of 16°C, but snow and ice warnings start the week.
Advancing the monitoring of space weather events11/02/2025 15:15:15
The Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre (MOSWOC) has been monitoring the Sun’s activity for over ten years, but how exactly is space weather observed on the Earth’s surface? And what role does the UK have in this global monitoring network?