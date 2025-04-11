A change in the weather from this weekend - goodbye wall-to-wall sunshine

After a prolonged period of high pressure bringing dry weather and sunny skies, it's all change this weekend as low pressure returns.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly explained: “A change is on the way this weekend, as we say goodbye to the wall-to-wall sunshine. High pressure sinks southwards and allows low pressure to take hold bringing more cloud, rain and showers, and also lower temperatures.

“The far northwest of Scotland will start to see the change as rain and drizzle lingers into Saturday. The weekend will start dry for much of the UK, with the best of the sunshine in Scotland and northern and eastern England, where maximum temperatures of 23°C could be reached. The far southwest will see some showers during Saturday morning, then there will be a general increase in cloud from the south and west through the day. Saturday night could bring some heavier bursts of rain at times, most likely to southern and eastern parts of the UK.

“By Sunday, conditions will be fresher, with sunny spells and light to moderate winds. Showers will be most frequent in the west and northwest, where they could be heavy, bringing a risk of isolated thunderstorms and hail. Precipitation may be wintry over the highest ground, over 600 metres. Many eastern and southeastern areas are likely to stay dry and rather warm following clearance of early rain, whereas temperatures will be much cooler in the northwest of the UK.”

Low pressure in charge next week

Low pressure is likely to lie in the vicinity of the UK into next week, bringing a mixture of showers, longer spells of rain, and some drier interludes. We are carefully monitoring the period of Tuesday to Thursday for the chance that an area of heavier rain moves up from the south, or southeast, which could also be accompanied by stronger winds – however forecast confidence at the present time in this system is very low. Temperatures overall are most likely to be around average for the time of year, with some chilly nights, and locally warm days.