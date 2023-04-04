Met Office
A changeable week ahead
After a mostly fine and settled start, there will be some more unsettled weather followed by a drier, brighter end to the week.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen yesterday said:
“The week will start off mostly fine, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-teens for most, while the nights will be cold with a chance of some overnight frost in places. The weather will be breezier and cloudier in parts of the northwest with some patchy light rain at times.”
Mid-week
Rain, which could be heavy at times, will move east across the country on Wednesday, turning patchier and more showery on Thursday, with the heaviest showers expected in the south and east.
Easter weekend
Looking further ahead, Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey yesterday said:
“It will be drier by the start of the Easter break, with bright, clear spells and light winds in most places.
“Although there will be some chilly nights it will be pleasant by day with sunny spells and some light winds, though on paper temperatures will be around average for the time of year.
“While there is still some uncertainty in the detailed forecast for Easter Sunday and Monday the general trend is for fine weather in the south and east while it looks like it could turn more unsettled in the north and west. Fairly typical spring weather for us.”
Helen added:
“The best thing you can do if you’ve got outdoor plans is make sure you’re always using the most up to date forecast.”
