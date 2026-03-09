A cloudy start to the week before turning colder with wintry hazards

Typical early spring conditions dominate the immediate forecast, with the potential for wintry hazards to develop later in the week, particularly across northern and western areas.

A cloudy start to the week

On Monday, clearer conditions will slowly spread from the west, as patchy rain develops. Ahead of this, cloud may break across southeast England and eastern Scotland during the afternoon, allowing for some sunny spells, where it could be rather mild.

Tuesday will bring another cloudy day for many. An occluded front will move east, as rain in the west gradually spreads to other areas, though becoming light as the front weakens. Winds will increase throughout the day, helping to break up some cloud. By evening, further rain will reach the west, locally heavy in places, with gales developing for the far northwest.

On Wednesday, cloud and rain will clear southeast by mid‑morning, leaving sunny spells for many but also a scattering of blustery showers, most frequent across western Scotland. It will be breezy in many areas.

The southeast is likely to enjoy the best of the weather on Wednesday when temperatures are set to be near or slightly above average, with 15°C peaks possible. The northwest will be cooler with maximum temperatures in the high single figures.

Rain and wintry conditions from Thursday

On Thursday, some bright spells are possible across southern and eastern areas, but for many it will be a cloudy day with brisk winds and outbreaks of rain, heaviest and most persistent over western hills. Blustery showers will follow into the northwest with a chance of snow on Scottish mountains. It will be a windy day with gales possible on exposed coasts and hills.

Rainfall totals could reach 30 to 50 mm over the Lake District and similar amounts are possible further south where the already saturated ground heightens the potential for impacts. Temperatures are expected to stay a little above normal, though feeling colder in the northwest.

Colder from Friday, with wintry hazards possible

Jason Kelly, Chief Operational Meteorologist for the Met Office said: “A notable shift in wind direction to a north-westerly flow will bring a markedly colder day nationwide on Friday, with the potential for a mixture of sunny spells, heavy showers, coastal gales, and snow over high ground. There’s also the possibility of accumulations on lower hills too. The picture will become clearer closer to the time, so keep an eye on our forecast as the week progresses”

