Met Office
|Printable version
A cloudy start to the week before turning colder with wintry hazards
Typical early spring conditions dominate the immediate forecast, with the potential for wintry hazards to develop later in the week, particularly across northern and western areas.
A cloudy start to the week
On Monday, clearer conditions will slowly spread from the west, as patchy rain develops. Ahead of this, cloud may break across southeast England and eastern Scotland during the afternoon, allowing for some sunny spells, where it could be rather mild.
Tuesday will bring another cloudy day for many. An occluded front will move east, as rain in the west gradually spreads to other areas, though becoming light as the front weakens. Winds will increase throughout the day, helping to break up some cloud. By evening, further rain will reach the west, locally heavy in places, with gales developing for the far northwest.
On Wednesday, cloud and rain will clear southeast by mid‑morning, leaving sunny spells for many but also a scattering of blustery showers, most frequent across western Scotland. It will be breezy in many areas.
The southeast is likely to enjoy the best of the weather on Wednesday when temperatures are set to be near or slightly above average, with 15°C peaks possible. The northwest will be cooler with maximum temperatures in the high single figures.
Rain and wintry conditions from Thursday
On Thursday, some bright spells are possible across southern and eastern areas, but for many it will be a cloudy day with brisk winds and outbreaks of rain, heaviest and most persistent over western hills. Blustery showers will follow into the northwest with a chance of snow on Scottish mountains. It will be a windy day with gales possible on exposed coasts and hills.
Rainfall totals could reach 30 to 50 mm over the Lake District and similar amounts are possible further south where the already saturated ground heightens the potential for impacts. Temperatures are expected to stay a little above normal, though feeling colder in the northwest.
Colder from Friday, with wintry hazards possible
Jason Kelly, Chief Operational Meteorologist for the Met Office said: “A notable shift in wind direction to a north-westerly flow will bring a markedly colder day nationwide on Friday, with the potential for a mixture of sunny spells, heavy showers, coastal gales, and snow over high ground. There’s also the possibility of accumulations on lower hills too. The picture will become clearer closer to the time, so keep an eye on our forecast as the week progresses”
READ MORE: How far ahead can snow be forecast in the UK?
You can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2026/a-cloudy-start-to-the-week-before-turning-colder-with-wintry-hazards
Latest News from
Met Office
February & Winter weather stats: A regional breakdown04/03/2026 13:15:00
February 2026 and the broader winter season have been characterised by remarkable regional contrasts across the UK.
Dull and mild February brings wet winter to a close03/03/2026 13:15:00
The Met Office has released its provisional statistics for Winter 2025/26 and February 2026, revealing a season characterised by persistent wet weather and stark regional rainfall contrasts.
Global call to action: addressing the critical gap in climate change risk assessment02/03/2026 13:15:00
The world currently lacks an authoritative and up to date assessment of climate change risks say a group of experts writing in the journal Nature recently [25 February 2026]..
An early look at the winter statistics: just how wet has it been?02/03/2026 10:20:00
This winter has felt, for many, like a season stuck on repeat.
When does Spring start?25/02/2026 10:15:00
Spring is one of the most eagerly anticipated times of the year, bringing a shift from the darker, colder months into a season that feels brighter, lighter and full of renewal.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in January 202620/02/2026 13:19:00
This report was issued in February 2026 and covers the time period 1 January 2026 to 31 January 2026 inclusive.
Why has it been so wet this winter?19/02/2026 15:15:15
This winter has felt exceptionally wet for many parts of the UK, with repeated bouts of rain and very few prolonged dry spells.
Agencies warn of unsettled weather expected until at least mid-March19/02/2026 13:27:00
Thames Barrier to close, temporary defences on Thames and Severn, more pumps in Somerset.