A cold and wintry spell is on the way
There’s a major change in the weather from this weekend, as an early winter cold spell arrives bringing the potential for disruption for some next week.
To begin with, high pressure remains in charge, bringing cloudy conditions for many with the possibility of fog overnight.
Tomorrow is a similar day, but with things turning windier in the north. Those winds strengthen in the north late on Friday, ushering in colder Arctic air.
On Saturday, a band of rain moves south across most parts whilst conditions turn colder in the north, with the possibility of some hill snow.
Cold for all from Sunday
By Sunday, low pressure moves in and we’ll see the start of some unsettled and much colder weather. Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Hicks explains: “A notable early winter cold spell will arrive across the north from Sunday and will likely reach all parts of the UK by midweek.
“Temperatures will drop as a northerly airflow develops, bringing in colder Arctic air. This introduces the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard.”
At this stage, there is much uncertainty in what we might see next week, with computer models showing a number of different scenarios.
Rebekah said: “There is a lot of uncertainty in what might happen after Sunday, but there are a number of scenarios which could bring some more widespread rain, along with some hill snow and stronger winds. It is possible that there may be some more widespread snowfall across lower ground, but the chance of this for any given region is low at this stage. What we do know is that the whole of the UK is likely to experience a spell of several days of cold, potentially disruptive weather next week.
“Warnings for wintry hazards, including snow and ice, are possible, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”
The full extent of the long-range forecast is explored in the Met Office 10-day trend video, which is available through YouTube and via the Met Office app.
The below images shows the possible scenarios at present.
Why is it so difficult to forecast snow?
Forecasting impactful snow in the UK is tricky, and there are a number of factors that meteorologists are looking out for. Read more about forecasting snow in the UK.
Cold weather advice
Thinking ahead and preparing for the colder conditions that are on the way can make a real difference.
Read more about keeping your home warm and how cold weather can affect your health as part of the Met Office’s WeatherReady campaign.
As the north prepares to feel the cooler air first, Age Scotland’s Chief Executive, Katherine Crawford said: “There are simple steps we can all take to ensure no one feels they are facing this period alone. Bad weather may make it difficult for people to get out for essential shopping or medical appointments, so we’d urge everyone to check in on older family, friends and neighbours during this period to find out if they need any extra support.
“A friendly phone call or an offer to help with shopping, collecting prescriptions or de-icing paths could be a lifeline for someone who feels isolated at home during this cold spell.
“Older people, their carers and families in Scotland looking for help or advice can call Age Scotland’s free helpline on 0800 12 44 222.”
NHS 24 is Scotland’s provider of digital and telephone-based health and care services, including the 111-service and NHS inform. Dr Siama Latif, NHS 24’s Associate Medical Director said: “When the weather gets colder this can have an impact on everyone’s health and wellbeing, but especially those who could be considered vulnerable, such as the very young, the elderly, or those with long-term health conditions.
“If you need to be out and about during a cold spell, make sure you wrap up warmly and wear shoes with good grip to try and avoid any slips, trips, or falls.
“Our digital services NHSinform.scot or the NHS 24 Online app have some great advice if you need tips on managing winter illnesses or are seeking help with any sprains or strains. These resources are invaluable for ensuring you get the right advice and support, especially during the colder months.”
