A cold and wintry spell is on the way

There’s a major change in the weather from this weekend, as an early winter cold spell arrives bringing the potential for disruption for some next week.

To begin with, high pressure remains in charge, bringing cloudy conditions for many with the possibility of fog overnight.

Tomorrow is a similar day, but with things turning windier in the north. Those winds strengthen in the north late on Friday, ushering in colder Arctic air.

On Saturday, a band of rain moves south across most parts whilst conditions turn colder in the north, with the possibility of some hill snow.

Cold for all from Sunday

By Sunday, low pressure moves in and we’ll see the start of some unsettled and much colder weather. Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Hicks explains: “A notable early winter cold spell will arrive across the north from Sunday and will likely reach all parts of the UK by midweek.

“Temperatures will drop as a northerly airflow develops, bringing in colder Arctic air. This introduces the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard.”

At this stage, there is much uncertainty in what we might see next week, with computer models showing a number of different scenarios.

Rebekah said: “There is a lot of uncertainty in what might happen after Sunday, but there are a number of scenarios which could bring some more widespread rain, along with some hill snow and stronger winds. It is possible that there may be some more widespread snowfall across lower ground, but the chance of this for any given region is low at this stage. What we do know is that the whole of the UK is likely to experience a spell of several days of cold, potentially disruptive weather next week.

“Warnings for wintry hazards, including snow and ice, are possible, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

The full extent of the long-range forecast is explored in the Met Office 10-day trend video, which is available through YouTube and via the Met Office app.

The below images shows the possible scenarios at present.