A cracker of a Fishmas stocking

The Environment Agency is getting into the festive spirit by providing some whopping annual stocking fillers for local anglers across the South East.

Over 61,000 fish are being released into South East rivers and stillwaters this month, thanks to the Environment Agency’s annual restocking programme.

Fish born and bred at the Environment Agency’s National Coarse Fish Farm in Calverton are used to create new fisheries and improve stocks where natural reproduction is low.

Income from fishing licence fees enables the national coarse fish farm’s work to continue.

Rivers, stillwaters, and local clubs have started to receive the first batch of juvenile fish. In the run up to Christmas the River Lee, Colne, Loddon, Stour, Thame, Cut, and Abbey will be stocked with an array of fish including thousands of bream, roach, barbel, chub, dace, roach, tench, crucian carp and rudd.

These fish are all bred and raised at the Environment Agency’s Calverton Fish Farm, which has been the Environment Agency’s principal supply of coarse fish for 31 years.

Once the fish at Calverton reach 18 months, they are ready for release. This month over 61,000 fish destined for the South East will leave Calverton Fish Farm and begin their voyage in large, oxygenated tanks from Nottingham, travelling across our networks of motorways. Once at their release sites, fisheries officers carefully remove the fish from the tanks and find their new-found freedom in our rivers.

Each fish released has undertaken a very complex 18-month journey. Sperm and eggs are removed by hand and treated to improve fertilisation. The eggs are then incubated in fresh temperature-controlled water for between 3 and 30 days, depending on the species. Once the eggs hatch the tiny larvae start feeding on miniature brine shrimp and are stocked in onsite ponds.

Fisheries Officer at the Environment Agency, Joe Kitanosono, said:

Releasing over 61,000 fish across our South East rivers and stillwaters provides an amazing opportunity to help boost our local fish numbers. Through our breeding programme we are enhancing fishing by boosting stocks and providing more opportunities for anglers. It has long been proven that outdoor activities such as angling have a positive impact on mental health, so it is hoped that our rivers and local clubs will attract new and old anglers to give the sport a go. We work closely with our partners to protect and enhance our fish populations, by responding to pollution incidents, improving habitats, water quality and removing barriers to fish migration. Without rod licences this vital work would not be possible.

The fish find their freedom

Christmas is a good time to introduce the fish into rivers, as it enables them to acclimatise to their new surroundings, ahead of their spawning season in the spring. Fish also play a critical role in sustaining a river’s finely-balanced eco-system, so the wider natural environment will also get a festive boost.

Environment Agency fisheries officers use data from national fish surveys to identify where there are problems with poor breeding and survival rates. These surveys help the Environment Agency ensure that fish are released into the right locations and where need is greatest as well as supporting angling clubs to boost local fishing spots.

All rod licence income is used to fund work to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries. You can buy your rod licence online.