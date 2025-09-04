A decade of empowering lives

Independent Living Fund Scotland marks 10th anniversary with over 1,000 new applicants.

More than 1,000 disabled people have applied to the Independent Living Fund (ILF) since it reopened to new applicants last year.

The fund, currently provides ongoing funding for 2,418 disabled people with complex needs. It empowers them to take part in hobbies and leisure activities, undertake work or education and participate fully in their communities.

Backed by £75.6 million of Scottish Government investment, including £20 million to grow the Fund since its reopening in April 2024, ILF has received 1,052 applications from local authorities and aims to support 1,400 people by the end of this financial year.

Speaking on a visit to Upward Mobility to meet grant recipients, Social Care Minister Tom Arthur said:

"Reopening the Independent Living Fund was a key commitment made by this Government and a huge step forward in our mission to support disabled people with the most complex needs. The fund is about more than just financial support. It's about enabling people to live with dignity, choice and control over their own lives. Seeing more than 1,000 applications since the fund reopened is a powerful testament to the demand and the need for this vital support.”

Research shows that ILF funding reduces residential care admissions and crisis interventions, while enhancing Health and Social Care capacity. Recent evaluations of the impact of the ILF have shown that every £1 invested generates up to £13 in social value through the improvements in health and independence it delivers.

Sophie Dow, whose daughter receives funding from the Independent Living Fund, said:

“The Independent Living Fund is indeed all about dignity, choice and importantly flexibility. Not a common combination to find in the world of disability support. Thanks to ILF, my daughter Annie (34) is now able to attend two art classes per week as well as plan her first holiday away from us her parents.

“The collaboration with ILF to prepare our application was joyous – we were met with warmth, understanding, consideration and very constructive suggestions of how we could all help to improve Annie’s daily life and weekly structure.

“Annie and I very much enjoyed telling Social Care Minister Tom Arthur all about it!”

ILF Scotland Board Chair, Anne-Marie Monaghan said:

“All of us at ILF Scotland are delighted that the Fund has re-opened to new applicants for the first time in many years. We see every day the enormous positive impact ILF has on the lives of those who receive it. We feel privileged to be able to offer this life transforming service to our most disabled citizens now and in the years ahead.”

Background

Social Return on Investment Evaluation

Applications to the Independent Living Fund should be submitted by local authority social work departments on behalf of disabled people in Scotland.

The Independent Living Fund Scotland administers funding for disabled people in Scotland and Northern Ireland. The organisation is funded by the Scottish Government and Department of Health in Northern Ireland.