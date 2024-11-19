Welsh Government
A Deposit Return Scheme that delivers for Wales
The Welsh Government will move ahead with a Deposit Return Scheme that delivers for Wales, Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies yesterday confirmed.
In a written statement, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change announced the decision.
He explained that issues are caused by the United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020, ‘inherited by the UK Government’ from the previous administration.
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies yesterday said:
Wales already ranked second in the world for recycling, it places us in a unique position of implementing a scheme into an already high recycling nation.
That means that to develop a DRS that will deliver benefit to Wales necessitates an approach which looks Beyond Recycling; one that will support Wales to build on our progress to date and take the next step by supporting the transition to reuse.
Recognising the effort that everyone across Wales has put into our progress on recycling, it also means that it is vital that the introduction of a DRS will build upon and not detract from the progress everyone has worked so hard to deliver.
The written statement goes on to explain the rationale behind yesterday’s decision.
In partnership with the UK and Devolved Governments, we have been working to initiate a joint process to appoint the Deposit Management Organisation for our respective schemes later this month,” the Deputy First Minister said.
However, in the time available it has not been possible to address the issues to the operation of devolution caused by the United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020, inherited by the UK Government from the previous administration.
This unfortunately means that we are not able to proceed with the joint process or notify the WTO in relation to the scheme at this point.
The Deputy First Minister reiterated the Welsh Government’s commitment to ‘delivering a Deposit Return Scheme for Wales, supporting the country’s transition to a circular economy.
Our active engagement with industry has highlighted that there are currently a range of views on how best to achieve the transition to reuse,” he said.
We will therefore continue our active engagement to develop a scheme that supports the transition to reuse for all drinks containers including those made from glass.
In doing so we will also continue to draw from international best practice.
In parallel with the development of the Welsh DRS, we will also continue our work to improve our recycling, having once again seen an increase in our latest recycling rates this year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/deposit-return-scheme-delivers-wales
