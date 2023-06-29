A different way of working with business

New Deal for Business Group recommendations.

Action on regulations and non-domestic rates, as well as closer collaboration with business on government policy, are key recommendations of the New Deal for Business Group, which has submitted its report to the First Minister.

The creation of a new independent review board to oversee regulations will be taken forward, in response to requests from business to help government work more closely with industry.

The Group has also looked at improved working around sharing data, creating a wellbeing economy, and involving business in the development of policy.

Recommendations include:

setting up a new independent Regulatory Review Group (RRG) to work with industry and government on a renewed remit

featuring non-domestic rates among the wider considerations of a new Tax Advisory Group

ensuring the right voices are heard in engagement with business about policy

working on labour market participation with a focus on supporting parents into employment and the skills businesses need for a transition to net zero

gathering data on the type of support businesses are searching for, to help government better understand their needs

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said:

“The Scottish Government is listening to business and is committed to taking forward these recommendations to deliver a wellbeing economy with sustainability and fairness at its heart that allows business - and in turn society - to thrive. “The relationship between government and business is key to ensuring we have an economy that is fair, green and growing. The New Deal for Business Group was set up to reset that relationship with a focus on co-designing policies that will have a positive impact on the day-to-day operations of business. “This is the start of a process to ensure we can create the conditions together to support business, which in turn will drive economic growth that feeds into strong and sustainable finances to support public services and communities, as well as a just transition to net zero.”

Co-chair of the group Dr Poonam Malik said:

“I believe government and business are two pillars of our society with the same goal – to deliver a healthy and happy future with the equitable, diverse, and fair communities and thriving economy with the wellbeing of people at its heart. It is important they are in sync with each other and iron out the main challenges. “I have been impressed by members’ desire for change and a positive mindset for trusting engagement to work towards our common goals. “These short, medium and long-term recommendations go a long way to helping us achieve our shared ambitions, to ensure we co-design with Scottish businesses the policies which impact them.”

Background

Read the recommendations of the New Deal for Business Group (NDBG) in full.

Dr Poonam Malik, Head of Investments at the University of Strathclyde, and Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray co-chair the NDBG which draws upon the expertise of business leaders, and representatives from a range of organisations. The report to the First Minister is the start of a process, and an implementation plan will be developed to make progress over the next 12-18 months.

A previous independent Regulatory Review Group was stood down in 2020 to allow a faster response to the Coronavirus pandemic. The new group, headed up by Chair of South of Scotland Enterprise Professor Russel Griggs, will have an expanded membership and an enhanced brief to respond to the transition towards a wellbeing economy.

Non-domestic rates will continue to be discussed with the New Deal sub-group as well as being part of the wider considerations of the new Tax Advisory Group, announced by the Deputy First Minister.