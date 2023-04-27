Government Communications Service
A diverse GCS communicating with all communities
Equality, Diversity and Inclusion isn’t a ‘nice to have’. It’s the foundation of thriving individuals, innovative teams and impactful communications.
As government communicators, it’s our responsibility to communicate the objectives and policies of the government to an incredibly broad range of audiences. But we will only communicate effectively with our audiences when we draw on, and develop, talent from every community, and we will only be able to create truly innovative communications when everyone in our teams feels valued and encouraged to share their ideas.
That’s why, today, we’ve launched our GCS Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Action Plan, which aims to build a diverse GCS where everyone feels they belong and can flourish; a GCS that understands every community it serves, communicating effectively with everyone.
A huge thanks to all of you who have fed into the development of this plan, telling us what is important to you. From this – and insight from our data – we have clear, tangible actions to be delivered in 3 phases (short, medium and longer term) under 5 themes:
- Recruitment and Retention
- Talent and Development
- Culture and Behaviour
- Collaboration
- Inclusive Communications.
What GCS members can do
- Read the Action Plan in full
- Get involved in the GCS EDI working group, a cross-Civil Service group which will support the development, launch and delivery of the plan with opportunities to be involved in the areas which mean the most to you, such as outreach, mentoring and recruitment. Email gcs@cabinetoffice.gov.uk
- GCS members can join us at the GCS call today (GCS members only).
Original article link: https://gcs.civilservice.gov.uk/news/a-diverse-gcs-communicating-with-all-communities/
