A diverse GCS communicating with all communities

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion isn’t a ‘nice to have’. It’s the foundation of thriving individuals, innovative teams and impactful communications.

As government communicators, it’s our responsibility to communicate the objectives and policies of the government to an incredibly broad range of audiences. But we will only communicate effectively with our audiences when we draw on, and develop, talent from every community, and we will only be able to create truly innovative communications when everyone in our teams feels valued and encouraged to share their ideas.

That’s why, today, we’ve launched our GCS Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Action Plan, which aims to build a diverse GCS where everyone feels they belong and can flourish; a GCS that understands every community it serves, communicating effectively with everyone.

A huge thanks to all of you who have fed into the development of this plan, telling us what is important to you. From this – and insight from our data – we have clear, tangible actions to be delivered in 3 phases (short, medium and longer term) under 5 themes:

Recruitment and Retention Talent and Development Culture and Behaviour Collaboration Inclusive Communications.

