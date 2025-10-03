A ‘Drone Wall’ is needed for Europe to defend against a new threat

EXPERT COMMENT

The international reach of drones means that cooperation across Europe is essential to implement counter-drone measures against a hostile state or terrorist attacks.

Over the past week, a spate of incidents involving drone sightings over sensitive sites in Europe’s ‘home territories’ represents a concerning innovation of grey-zone activity.

Copenhagen airport was forced to close for several hours on 22 September, affecting 20,000 passengers. Two Royal Danish Air Force bases (Aalborg and Karup) were later disrupted by Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) sightings, closing the former site twice.

Similar incidents have been reported in Sweden (over the Karlskrona Archipelago), Norway (over Ørland Air Station and near Oslo Airport), Germany (over Schleswig-Holstein), and Finland (over Valajaskoski power station’s no-fly zone). Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the incursions as ‘the most severe attack on Danish infrastructure so far’.

