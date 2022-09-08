EU News
A European Care Strategy for caregivers and care receivers
The European Commission yesterday presented the European Care Strategy to ensure quality, affordable and accessible care services across the European Union and improve the situation for both care receivers and the people caring for them, professionally or informally. The Strategy is accompanied by two Recommendations for Member States on the revision of the Barcelona targets on early childhood education and care, and on access to affordable high-quality long-term care.
High-quality, affordable and accessible care services with better working conditions and work-life balance for carers
Affordable and accessible care services of high quality offer clear benefits for all ages. Participation in early childhood education has a positive impact on a child's development and helps reduce the risk of social exclusion and poverty, also later in life. Long-term care empowers people, who as a result of old age, illness and/or disability depend on help for daily activities, to maintain their autonomy and live with dignity. However, for many people these services are still not affordable, available or accessible.
Investing in care is important to attract and retain talents in the care sector, which is often characterised by difficult working conditions and low wages, as well as to address labour shortages and fulfil the sector's economic and job creation potential.
Investing in high-quality care also means improving women's participation in the labour market and gender equality, in particular gender pay and pension gaps. Women still bear the main brunt of care responsibilities, with 90% of the formal care workforce made up of women, and 7.7 million women out of employment because of care responsibilities.
To address these issues, the Commission is proposing concrete actions to support Member States in increasing access to high-quality and affordable care services, while improving working conditions and work-life balance for carers.
Click here for the full press release
Global Gateway: Inauguration of Maio port in Cabo Verde to boost connectivity and green growth08/09/2022 16:33:00
The Government of Cabo Verde, the European Union and the African Development Bank, with Team Europe members France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the German development bank KfW, yesterday inaugurated a modernised port on the island of Maio as part of a wider extension of port infrastructure across the archipelago aimed to boost the sustainable economic development of Cabo Verde.
Aquila Clean Energy raises financing for 2.6 GW capacity renewable energy projects in Southern Europe with the support of InvestEU08/09/2022 15:25:00
Aquila Clean Energy EMEA, the clean energy development platform in Europe of Aquila Capital, has closed a EUR 1 billion construction facility, supported by the InvestEU programme.
Health Union: HERA secures additional vaccine doses in the fight against the monkeypox outbreak08/09/2022 13:25:00
HERA, the Commission's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, yesterday secured an additional 170,920 doses of Bavarian Nordic's 3rd generation vaccine to respond to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak and to meet the more immediate needs.
Commission proposes full suspension of Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia08/09/2022 12:25:00
The Commission recently (06 September 2022) proposed to fully suspend the EU's Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia.
Bosnia and Herzegovina joins EU Civil Protection Mechanism08/09/2022 11:38:00
Bosnia and Herzegovina recently (06 September 2022) became a full member of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism – the European solidarity framework that helps countries overwhelmed by a disaster.
Eurobarometer: Trust in the EU on the rise, amid strong support for the EU's response to Russia invasion of Ukraine and energy policies08/09/2022 10:25:00
The summer 2022 Standard Eurobarometer survey shows increased trust of citizens in the EU, and continued strong support for the EU's response to the Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Commission helps resume trade in European pork and poultry to the Republic of Korea06/09/2022 10:25:00
As a result of intense high-level engagement between the European Commission and the Republic of Korea, EU countries can, as of yesterday, export pork and poultry to the Republic of Korea more easily.
EU Cohesion Policy: €155.7 million for a just climate transition in Sweden06/09/2022 09:25:00
Thanks to the Just Transition Fund (JTF) Programme adopted by the Commission, Sweden will receive €155.7 million in EU grants to support the country's efforts to achieve climate neutrality by 2045 and alleviate the impact of the climate transition.
Statement by Commissioner Gentiloni following the G7 agreement on a price cap on Russian oil exports05/09/2022 15:25:00
Statement given recently (02 September 2022) by Commissioner Gentiloni following the G7 agreement on a price cap on Russian oil exports.