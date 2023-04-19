Scottish Government
|Printable version
A fair economy supporting Scotland’s people
Priorities for sustainable growth outlined.
Fair work and more efficient public services will be at the heart of Scotland’s economy, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison has pledged.
Plans to deliver real benefits to the people of Scotland through a strong, green economy, underpinned by the most progressive tax system in the UK, are outlined in the Scottish Government’s Portfolio Prospectus which pledges firm actions to be achieved by 2026.
These include:
- creating the UK’s most progressive tax system to deliver public services, tackle poverty and grow the wellbeing economy
- increasing the number of workers earning at least the real living wage, while narrowing the gender pay gap
- making Scotland a leading European start-up nation, in which more businesses are created and grow to scale
- growing international exports while diversifying into new markets
- laying foundations to produce 5 Gigawatts (GW) of hydrogen production by 2030, as part of a Scottish hydrogen supply chain
- implementing a New Deal for Local Government, including a fiscal framework, to tackle collective challenges and improve outcomes
The Deputy First Minister was joined by Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray on a visit to Dear Green Coffee Roasters in Glasgow – a company based on fair work principles and sustainability which embodies the vision for a wellbeing economy.
Ms Robison said:
“The Scottish Government’s Policy Prospectus lays out the practical measures we will take to transform the economy, deepen our relationship with business and maximise the value of our public spending.
“Developing a wellbeing economy is not just good social practice, it makes sound economic sense. By focusing on strong public services, we can help disabled people, the long-term sick and those with caring responsibilities to get back into work. While paying a fair wage, and reducing the gender pay gap, can produce a committed workforce which in turn will help increase productivity and improve staff retention.
“We will work in partnership with local government to update the way it is financed and improve collaboration. Underpinning this will be stable, sustainable public finances delivering people-focused public services and supporting Scotland’s net-zero goals. Our resources will be focused where they can have the maximum impact, such as laying the foundations of a hydrogen supply chain and supporting internationally competitive green technologies, health and life sciences and advanced manufacturing.”
Background
The Scottish Government’s Policy Prospectus is based on three missions: equality, opportunity and community.
Dear Green roasts speciality coffees to sell online and to the hospitality industry. It is a B-Corp – balancing profit with people and the planet – and promotes sustainability and fair work practices. The company pays the real Living Wage and donates a portion of its turnover to supporting charities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/a-fair-economy-supporting-scotlands-people/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Diversity in the teaching profession: annual data report19/04/2023 11:05:00
Third edition of an annual publication which collates and reports data relating to the ethnic diversity of the teaching profession in Scotland in order to inform future policy development and delivery.
A fresh start for Scotland19/04/2023 10:05:00
First Minister Humza Yousaf has published a new policy prospectus, setting out how the government will deliver for Scotland over the next three years.
Launch of NHS Community Glaucoma Service18/04/2023 15:05:00
Thousands of patients will be cared for at their local community optometry practice rather than in the hospital as part of a new NHS community glaucoma service.
Cancer Prehabilitation in Scotland: Report on Survey Findings18/04/2023 13:05:00
This report summarises the findings from a survey of stakeholders and service providers about cancer prehabilitation and rehabilitation services in Scotland.
An open letter to Scotland’s teachers18/04/2023 10:05:00
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has written to teachers, education leaders and staff across Scotland setting out her priorities for the sector.
Protecting care home residents’ rights17/04/2023 13:05:00
Strengthened standards ensure fewer restrictions on visiting.
Tax changes for second and empty homes17/04/2023 10:25:00
Plans to enable councils to raise the amount of council tax paid on empty and second homes will be included in a new consultation to help increase housing availability.
Virtual reality helping victims14/04/2023 14:10:00
World-first allows people to better understand courtroom process.