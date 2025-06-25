Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

A faster, more efficient planning appeals process
More planning appeals will be processed via a faster, simplified procedure under new regulations.
Simplified planning appeal procedures will be rolled out to the majority of planning appeals decided via written representations following a Ministerial decision to change regulation.
Expected to begin by the end of 2025, the reform is about streamlining processes to ensure planning appeal decisions can be made more quickly, benefiting developers, local authorities and communities alike.
Under the new process the majority of written representation appeals will accept only the evidence put before the local planning authority during application. This will not only speed up appeals but will also importantly, encourage a full body of evidence to be provided at application stage, giving local planning authorities the information they need to make decisions - aligning with universal planning principles of keeping decisions local.
Paul Morrison, Planning Inspectorate CEO, explains:
Every delayed planning decision represents potential delays to development and uncertainty for local communities. This change is a common-sense approach to planning that benefits us all by removing unnecessary administrative burdens and focusing on what matters: well-informed, timely decisions based on high-quality applications from the start.
The simplified appeals process will deliver:
-
A faster, more efficient planning appeals process that benefits everyone
-
Keeping planning decisions local and reducing unnecessary bureaucracy
-
Submit once, submit right – providing the complete picture at application stage
Initial estimates anticipate changes to regulation being made by the end of the year. From this date, applications to local planning authorities become eligible for the simplified appeals process.
More detail on the changes is available via dedicated guidance. We will update our procedural guide once we receive a final draft of the changed regulations.
The Planning Inspectorate remains committed to maintaining a fair planning system where all appeals are carefully considered against local and national planning policies.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/a-faster-more-efficient-planning-appeals-process
