A fine Easter weekend for most
A warm southerly airflow over the UK will bring mild weather for most areas for the Easter bank holiday weekend, although temperatures will probably be at their highest on Good Friday.
Although most places will stay dry for the majority of the weekend, there is the possibility of a shower at some point for many places, particularly in the north and west of the UK, where temperatures will be around average for the time of year.
More settled conditions will prevail in the south and east, where temperatures could feel really quite warm for spring, pushing into the low 20s C - although even here there may be the odd shower, and persistent low cloud in coastal areas will keep them cooler.
On Friday it will be cloudy in the north and west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, tending to ease later. Brighter elsewhere, the weekend’s temperatures are likely to peak here at around 22C in the southeast.
On Saturday we will see mixture of clear and sunny spells with cloudier areas and some showers. Those showers will be most likely in central and western areas early in the day but could develop elsewhere at times. A few mist and fog patches inland at first and more extensive areas of low cloud and fog around some coasts will suppress temperatures a bit in those places, particularly in the east. Elsewhere it will feel warm, especially in any sunshine, but perhaps slightly cooler than Friday.
Sunday will be similar, although overall probably drier than Saturday, with showers confined mainly to the north and west. However, more persistent rain arriving in the evening from the west will signal a change to unsettled, cooler weather from Monday.
Neil Armstrong, Chief Meteorologist, said: “Most people will see some spells of decent bank holiday weather this weekend, and it will feel warm in places, particularly for the first half of the Easter break.
“However, a low-pressure system will affect the northwest of the UK later Sunday, bringing unsettled weather to the north with some strong winds and rain in the northwest, which could impact driving conditions for some, but further south it will be drier, especially in the southeast.
“There will be varying amounts of cloud, but temperatures are widely likely to be above average for the time of year, although low cloud might keep temperatures lower in coastal areas.
“However, where the sun comes out people can expect some very pleasant spring conditions.”
