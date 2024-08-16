Met Office
A fine weekend before turning unsettled
Most places will enjoy a pleasant weekend, before things turn more unsettled next week.
The jet stream has two branches at the moment, one near northern Scotland and one near southern England. Their placement means that most of any rain or showers will fall either across the far north of the UK or across France, while a weak ridge of high pressure ensures a lot of dry weather for much of the UK.
Friday will be a fine day for many, warm in the southeast but cooler, cloudier and windy in the northwest with perhaps some showers at times.
On Saturday, most parts will remain dry with variable cloud and sunny spells, sunniest in the southeast with temperatures remaining a little above average and feeling warm. Elsewhere, temperatures will be what you would expect for this time of year, but cooler in the northwest.
It’s a similar story on Sunday, before we see some more unsettled weather at the start of the week.
David Oliver is a Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office and said: “Monday sees changes in the jet stream, these bringing an Atlantic frontal system toward the UK. This will bring some cloudy, wet and windy conditions to many areas during the course of Monday and Tuesday, with strong winds possible in the north .”
Ex-hurricane Ernesto influence from Thursday possible
Hurricane Ernesto is currently a category two hurricane and is heading for Bermuda. It is expected to move into the North Atlantic next week and will probably have an impact on the weather patterns that will affect the UK. It is not possible at the moment to say exactly how this will manifest, with a wide range of potential outcomes still possible.
“However, the most likely scenario is for a period of unsettled weather from Wednesday, especially in the north and west with heavy rain and strong winds possible, whilst it may be warmer and less wet towards the southeast. As always, keep an eye on the most up-to-date forecast for the latest.” David Oliver, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office.
