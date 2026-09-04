Innovate UK
|Printable version
A first look into the heart of the Milky Way
Groundbreaking instrument captures its first observations at ESO's Paranal Observatory, launching a mission to map millions of stars and galaxies.
The Multi-Object Optical and Near-infrared Spectrograph (MOONS) has achieved first light at the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT) at the Paranal Observatory in Chile.
MOONS is a powerful next generation spectrograph built by an international consortium led by the UK Astronomy Technology Centre (UK ATC) in Edinburgh, part of the UK’s Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).
This milestone marks the beginning of a new era in cosmic exploration.
The groundbreaking instrument prepares to survey millions of stars and galaxies and reveal how the Universe evolved over billions of years.
International effort
Dr Oscar Gonzalez, MOONS UK Principal Investigator and Head of Project Science and Strategy at UK ATC, said:
MOONS is the result of an extraordinary international effort. For years our scientists, engineers and technicians have worked together to overcome remarkable technological challenges and create an instrument of exceptional capability. For me, first light is a celebration of their expertise, dedication and perseverance. It marks the exact moment in which years of work are transformed into discovery. MOONS will give astronomers an entirely new way of exploring the Universe, enabling observations that were simply beyond our reach, until now.
First observations
In astronomy, first light marks the moment a new telescope or instrument successfully observes an astronomical target on sky for the first time.
This milestone for MOONS represents the culmination of more than a decade of international collaboration involving engineering and science partners across the UK, Italy, France, Portugal, Switzerland, Chile and ESO.
For its first observation, MOONS displayed its transformative power by capturing the heart of the Milky Way in a new way.
Being sensitive to near-infrared wavelengths, MOONS can peer through the dust that obscures our view towards the central regions of our Galaxy and beyond.
It provides an unprecedented spectroscopic view of this densely populated region.
A thousand eyes on the Universe
MOONS combines two unique capabilities, the ability to observe nearly 1,000 stars or galaxies simultaneously, while working over a wide range of wavelengths covering the visible and near-infrared light.
These capabilities are enhanced by the 8-metre aperture of the ESO VLT, to make one of the most powerful spectroscopic facilities ever constructed.
MOONS is a spectrograph so doesn’t take pictures, instead it splits the light from stars and galaxies into detailed spectra.
By analysing these spectra, astronomers can determine properties such as an object’s chemical composition, temperature, motion and distance.
Addressing astronomy’s biggest questions
One observation can collect this information for nearly 1,000 objects simultaneously.
This is the first time this amount of data has been captured in a single observation.
By collecting and analysing light from millions of objects over its lifetime, astronomers will address some of astronomy’s biggest questions.
From uncovering how the Milky Way formed and evolved to tracing the growth of galaxies across billions of years of cosmic history.
Extraordinary engineering
The instrument’s performance achieved during commissioning demonstrates the remarkable performance of its state-of-the-art optics, cryogenic systems and advanced control systems.
At the heart of MOONS is a remarkable feat of engineering.
Now installed over 2,600 metres above sea level in Chile, the new instrument operates at cryogenic temperatures, with its optics and mechanism cooled to around 130 Kelvin (-140°C).
Its detectors operating at approximately 40 Kelvin (-230°C), to reach the stability and sensitivity needed to detect the faintest light from distant galaxies and stars.
To achieve this, MOONS uses a giant cryostat believed to be the largest ever built for a ground-based astronomical telescope.
Equally impressive is MOONS robotic fibre positioning system, a masterpiece of precision engineering that places 1,000 optical fibres onto their celestial targets with micrometre accuracy.,
This allows astronomers to survey the sky on a scale and efficiency never before possible.
Celebrating a major milestone
Professor Michele Dougherty, STFC Executive Chair and UK Astronomer Royal, travelled to Chile to join the UK ATC team to witness first light. She said:
Seeing MOONS achieve first light was tremendously exciting. A landmark moment, not only for the international team behind this remarkable instrument, but for astronomy as a whole. It demonstrates the transformational science that innovative instrumentation can deliver.
MOONS is also a powerful example of the UK’s world-leading expertise in astronomical technology and of STFC’s commitment to ground-based astronomy. Through investment in cutting-edge facilities and enabling ambitious international collaborations, we are ensuring that UK scientists and engineers remain at the forefront of discovery, helping to answer some of the biggest questions about our Universe.
A remarkable achievement
Michele Cirasuolo, MOONS Principal Investigator and ESO Instrumentation Programme Manager, also said:
It is truly emotional to see the first light of MOONS, a remarkable achievement born from the extraordinary dedication and talent of an exceptional team.
MOONS opens a new window onto the Universe, allowing us to explore the physical, chemical, dynamical and environmental properties of millions of stars and galaxies across more than 13 billion years of cosmic history.
It will take us to new frontiers in our understanding of how the Milky Way and galaxies have formed and evolved with time. I am incredibly proud of the team and hugely excited to see what new discoveries and new horizons in our understanding of the Universe lie ahead.
New era of discovery
MOONS is expected to become a cornerstone instrument for the VLT.
It will delivering vast spectroscopic datasets that will complement observations from facilities including ESA’s Gaia mission, the Vera C Rubin Observatory and future space missions.
With first light now achieved, the MOONS team will continue commissioning and calibration activities before beginning full scientific operations.
These initial observations already demonstrate the enormous potential of this next-generation instrument and mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter in astronomical exploration.
Via funding from the UK Government, STFC will continue to support a world-leading astronomy programme that combines research, access to international facilities and development of new instruments.
Through STFC’s investment, UK researchers will continue to explore the origins and evolution of stars, planets and galaxies, investigate dark energy, and search for planets beyond our Solar System.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/a-first-look-into-the-heart-of-the-milky-way/
Latest News from
Innovate UK
£2 million investment to advance materials innovation04/09/2026 09:25:00
Innovate UK is investing £2 million in 23 feasibility studies to accelerate advanced materials innovations across key UK growth sectors.
£13m to turn cutting-edge research into real-world, farming solutions01/09/2026 15:22:00
Funding will help turn cutting-edge research into practical tools for farmers, from vaccines that protect pigs from disease to technology that tackles pests and boosts crop yields
New challenge launched to store clean energy for longer24/08/2026 09:20:00
The Ultra-Long Duration Energy Storage Challenge will strengthen UK energy security, create jobs in new industries and protect households from price spikes.
Global Talent visa expanded to innovative research businesses07/08/2026 10:10:00
The endorsed funderpathway of the Global Talent visa (GTV), managed by UKRI, has been expanded to include over 100 UK research-intensive businesses.
Innovate UK backs 100 women founders shaping the UK’s future industries07/08/2026 09:10:00
Innovate UK announces its largest ever Women in Innovation cohort, supporting women founders in businesses across manufacturing, digital tech and life sciences.
Robot revolution hits the fields as £20 million funding announced04/08/2026 14:12:00
£20 million up for grabs to develop farm robots and automated systems that can plant, tend and harvest crops.
First UK patient given bespoke lung cancer therapy vaccine03/08/2026 10:20:00
A pioneering therapeutic cancer vaccine, publicly funded by Medical Research Council (MRC), has been administered to a UK patient for the first time.