A first look into the heart of the Milky Way

Groundbreaking instrument captures its first observations at ESO's Paranal Observatory, launching a mission to map millions of stars and galaxies.

The Multi-Object Optical and Near-infrared Spectrograph (MOONS) has achieved first light at the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT) at the Paranal Observatory in Chile.

MOONS is a powerful next generation spectrograph built by an international consortium led by the UK Astronomy Technology Centre (UK ATC) in Edinburgh, part of the UK’s Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).

This milestone marks the beginning of a new era in cosmic exploration.

The groundbreaking instrument prepares to survey millions of stars and galaxies and reveal how the Universe evolved over billions of years.

International effort

Dr Oscar Gonzalez, MOONS UK Principal Investigator and Head of Project Science and Strategy at UK ATC, said:

MOONS is the result of an extraordinary international effort. For years our scientists, engineers and technicians have worked together to overcome remarkable technological challenges and create an instrument of exceptional capability. For me, first light is a celebration of their expertise, dedication and perseverance. It marks the exact moment in which years of work are transformed into discovery. MOONS will give astronomers an entirely new way of exploring the Universe, enabling observations that were simply beyond our reach, until now.

First observations

In astronomy, first light marks the moment a new telescope or instrument successfully observes an astronomical target on sky for the first time.

This milestone for MOONS represents the culmination of more than a decade of international collaboration involving engineering and science partners across the UK, Italy, France, Portugal, Switzerland, Chile and ESO.

For its first observation, MOONS displayed its transformative power by capturing the heart of the Milky Way in a new way.

Being sensitive to near-infrared wavelengths, MOONS can peer through the dust that obscures our view towards the central regions of our Galaxy and beyond.

It provides an unprecedented spectroscopic view of this densely populated region.

A thousand eyes on the Universe

MOONS combines two unique capabilities, the ability to observe nearly 1,000 stars or galaxies simultaneously, while working over a wide range of wavelengths covering the visible and near-infrared light.

These capabilities are enhanced by the 8-metre aperture of the ESO VLT, to make one of the most powerful spectroscopic facilities ever constructed.

MOONS is a spectrograph so doesn’t take pictures, instead it splits the light from stars and galaxies into detailed spectra.

By analysing these spectra, astronomers can determine properties such as an object’s chemical composition, temperature, motion and distance.

Addressing astronomy’s biggest questions

One observation can collect this information for nearly 1,000 objects simultaneously.

This is the first time this amount of data has been captured in a single observation.

By collecting and analysing light from millions of objects over its lifetime, astronomers will address some of astronomy’s biggest questions.

From uncovering how the Milky Way formed and evolved to tracing the growth of galaxies across billions of years of cosmic history.