A former surgeon found guilty of causing harm during multiple male circumcision operations
A former surgeon, who was struck off the UK medical register in 2015, while working at Southampton General Hospital has been convicted today of causing actual bodily harm, child cruelty and administering a prescription only medicine to several young and vulnerable patients for ignoring basic hygiene rules in performing home male circumcisions and showing complete disregard to patient health, safety and comfort.
Dr Mohammad Siddiqui, 58, pleaded at Southwark Crown Court on 29th October 2024 to a total of 25 offences which included, 12 counts of actual bodily harm, 5 counts of cruelty to a child and 8 counts of administering prescription only medicines contrary to the law.
Between June 2012 and November 2013, Siddiqui ran a private mobile circumcision service. He was working as clinical fellow in paediatric surgery at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust and in this capacity was able to source the anaesthetic Bupivacaine Hydrochloride. As part of his private circumcision service, he was travelling around the United Kingdom and by appointment performed non-therapeutic male circumcisions on young patients up to the age of 14.
In 2015 Siddiqui was struck off the General Medical Council Register after a panel of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service found him guilty failures in performing non-therapeutic male circumcisions in the homes of four babies.
After being struck off, Siddiqui continued to operate his mobile circumcision service. He was able to do so because non-therapeutic male circumcision is unregulated and is not required to be carried out by a medical practitioner. However, Siddiqui continued to use Bupivacaine in unsafe circumstances and continued to carry out circumcisions in unsafe, unsanitary and harmful ways, demonstrating a blatant disregard to the safety of his young patients. Today he pleaded guilty of performing a catalogue of unsafe and unhygienic procedures and causing unnecessary pain and suffering.
Anja Hohmeyer of the Crown Prosecution Service said:
“Siddiqui practised these circumcising acts in an unsafe and unsanitary environment and so meted out painful cruelty to children leaving them with emotional and physical scars.
“He showed a complete disregard for the impact of his actions on his victims, families, and communities. We hope that this conviction offers some comfort in seeing Siddiqui being brought to justice.”
The CPS is committed to working with law enforcement partners to bring criminals to justice who wish to do harm.
Detective Chief superintendent Fiona Bitters from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said:
“This has been a complex investigation driven by the desire to secure justice for and safeguard children. Siddiqui’s pleas at this stage in his trial demonstrate the strength of the case that we had brought to the court with evidence relating to a number of victims having already been presented.
“Our investigation related to Siddiqui’s criminal actions whilst undertaking circumcision procedures and was not concerned with the practice of circumcision itself.
“I hope his pleas today help to bring some comfort to the his victims who have had to wait many years to see justice served for his actions”.
- Anja Hohmeyer is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS Serious Economic, Organised Crime and International Division
- Mohammad Siddiqui (DOB: 15/02/1966) of Birmingham, has been found guilty of to a total of 25 offences which included, 12 counts of actual bodily harm, five counts of cruelty to a child and 8 counts of administering prescription only medicines contrary to the law and is due to be sentenced on 14 January 2025 at Southwark Crown Court
