Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
A Head Start: The Children’s Commissioner’s ambitions for children’s mental health
Today, I am publishing a report ‘A Head Start: Early support for children’s mental health’, which sets out my vision for children’s mental health. It is founded on the views and voices of children and young people, and is our formal submission to the Government’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Plan Consultation on improving children’s care. Based on these views, this report also sets out my vision for how children can be supported to promote good mental wellbeing, and get the help they need when problems emerge, every time.
The reason this is a priority for me, is because children told me it was a key priority for them – England’s children care deeply about their mental health and wellbeing. Last year, in The Big Ask, my survey of over half a million children, children wrote about their hopes and dreams for the future, and what they need to help them achieve those goals. While most children were happy or fine, 1 in 5 were worried about their mental health and it was children’s biggest worry overall. The issue is also more acute amongst older teenage girls, with around 2 in 5 16–17-year-olds reporting that they feel unhappy with their mental health. They were also clear that even if they weren’t suffering from a mental health condition, being, and remaining, mentally healthy was a key focus for them. That’s why I have made children’s health and wellbeing a key pillar of my work as Children’s Commissioner.
Based on my conversations with children, I have proposed six ambitions that should be implemented to improve children’s mental health and provide early support:
- Ambition 1. Every family receives support to promote good mental health and wellbeing through pregnancy and the early years through Family Hubs, including mental health support for parents where needed.
- Ambition 2. All children are protected from harm and taught the digital skills they need to be safe online, making the online world safe and exciting place for children to have fun, learn and connect with others, and all.
- Ambition 3. All children have plentiful access to safe and fun spaces to play with their friends.
- Ambition 4. All children’s needs are met where they are and they receive support in school, through families of schools.
- Ambition 5. The taboo of accessing support needs to be broken by making sure children can access it quickly, locally, in their communities or online.
- Ambition 6. Specialist NHS support is available for any child who needs it, with no child turned away or stuck in a spiral of escalation whilst waiting for support.
It is my mission as Children’s Commissioner that these ambitions go beyond words and become reality. As this report shows, this is a generation of children and young people who both understand the concept of mental health and know best about what will benefit them. In the wake of the pandemic, it is more crucial than ever that we take the time to listen to them and give them the support they need.
A Head Start: Early support for children’s mental health
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/07/07/a-head-start-the-childrens-commissioners-ambitions-for-childrens-mental-health/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
The Women’s Euros as a chance to champion girls in sport07/07/2022 10:10:00
In The Big Ask, the largest-ever survey of children that I conducted last year girls spoke passionately about their love of sport.
Reflections on the third Family Review roundtable with the Westminster Family Hubs team06/07/2022 15:20:00
Family life, and what can be done to support families, is a key priority for the Children’s Commissioner, who was delighted to be commissioned by the Minister for Equalities to undertake an Independent Review of contemporary family life.
Giving evidence to the Education Select Committee06/07/2022 09:15:00
Yesterday, I appeared in front of the Education Select Committee for my Accountability Hearing. This Committee is a group of MPs from different political parties who elected Robert Halfon MP to be their Chair. The Committee focuses on issues to do with children and young people, and the Committee also hold me to account in Parliament.
Listening to refugee and asylum-seeker children05/07/2022 13:25:00
As Children’s Commissioner for England, I have a statutory duty to ensure that the views of all children are listened to, and to pay specific regard to those with a social worker, those who are vulnerable and those living away from home, with their views reflected to policy makers, parliamentarians and those who make decisions about children. This includes by speaking and listening to refugee and unaccompanied asylum-seeker children (UASC), and ensuring they are heard and represented in policy design, delivery and implementation.
What leads to a child being out of school?04/07/2022 15:38:00
On 15 June I published the findings from my Attendance Audit, my exploration across 10 local authorities of the experiences of children who are not attending school regularly or who are out of school altogether.
What we learnt from Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller children who responded to The Big Ask04/07/2022 11:43:00
As Children’s Commissioner I am dedicated to championing the voices of all children which is why I was delighted when 2,300 children and young people that self-identified as Gypsy, Roma, or Traveller (GRT) submitted responses to The Big Ask last year – the largest ever survey of children in England.
Why teaching RSE well is so important01/07/2022 12:20:00
Why teaching RSE well is so important (30 June 2022).
Help at Hand: Helping Children Get Back into Education01/07/2022 10:10:00
The Children’s Commissioner’s Help at Hand service offers advice and assistance to children in care, children working with social services, children living away from home, and care leavers.