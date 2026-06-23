A helping hand for families

Support with extra costs over the school holidays

Families across Scotland are being encouraged to check what financial and community support they may be entitled to as expenses rise over the summer break.

When schools close, many families face increased financial pressure on household budgets, including the cost of food, childcare, clothing and activities. Ongoing cost of living challenges can also make this time of year particularly difficult.

Social Security Scotland provides a range of payments to help families with everyday costs. These include Best Start Foods, a prepaid card worth up to £44.80 per child every four weeks to help buy healthy food, and Scottish Child Payment, worth over £112 every four weeks for each eligible child.

Families who receive free school meals may also receive support to access food during school holidays through their local authority. This is alongside a nationwide summer of sport, with free and low cost activities – including football, rugby, padel, swimming, cycling and athletics – to be hosted by schools, clubs, sporting bodies and local authorities.

Community organisations are also on hand to help. Home-Start, located across Scotland, provides practical and emotional support to parents, helping them build confidence, reduce isolation and create positive experiences for their children during the holidays and throughout the year.

Social Justice Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:

“The Scottish Government is committed to eliminating child poverty and offers the best cost of living support package in the UK. Our social security support for families could be worth around £26,000 by the time a child turns 16. “We’re also providing £21 million to local authorities to help support families on low incomes during the school holidays, so that children can continue to eat well, stay active and enjoy their summer. “I encourage every family to check what they could be entitled to. There is support out there - not just over the summer, but all year round."

Eliza Waye, Home-Start Strategic Lead for Scotland yesterday said:

“We know that the holidays can be long for families, with additional childcare expenses, food costs and keeping the children entertained. For many families, opportunities for big holidays or even day trips can feel out of reach. “At Home-Start we provide one to one and group support, providing a nurturing environment and opportunities for families to have fun and create happy memories that last a lifetime. Together with support like Scottish Child Payment and Best Start Foods, this can transform the summer months for families."

Hiba, a parent of three children from Knightwood, Glasgow, added: "The support from the Scottish Child Payment and Home-Start helps us afford more summer activities for our children. It gives them opportunities to have fun, make friends, and feel more connected to their community. This support makes the summer holidays a much happier time for our family."

Background

Families can find out more about Social Security Scotland support alongside wider help available by visiting www.costofliving.campaign.gov.scot

Social Security Scotland has five family payments to help balance family costs for parents and carers who receive Universal Credit or other qualifying benefits.

Best Start Grant: three payments at key stages of a child's early years

three payments at key stages of a child's early years Best Start Foods: a pre-paid card topped up with money every four weeks to spend on healthy food during pregnancy or if you have a child up to age 3 years

a pre-paid card topped up with money every four weeks to spend on healthy food during pregnancy or if you have a child up to age 3 years Scottish Child Payment: over £112 per eligible child every four weeks until your child turns 16

Package of support values are based on 2026/27 calculations and includes Scottish Child Payment and Best Start Grants and Best Start Foods.

An increase to the Scottish Child Payment for children under one will be introduced during 2027-28, estimated to benefit around 12,000 children and could be worth an extra £500 for each eligible child. For more information on Scottish Child Payment visit: Scottish Child Payment – mygov.scot

The Scottish Government is investing £20 million in the Summer of Sport programme which will give children and young people access to free and low cost sporting activities which will allow them a chance to get active in their local communities. DFM kicks off Scotland’s Summer of Sport – gov.scot

The Scottish Government continues to support children and families during school holiday periods. Our annual funding package of £21.75 million to local authorities provides targeted support to households eligible for free school meals on the basis of low income during all school holidays. Families should apply for support from their local council as soon as they become eligible. Applications can be made at any time and not just at the start of a school term. For more information visit Help during the school holidays – mygov.scot

The January 2026 Scottish Government Budget committed to increasing wraparound childcare including investment in breakfast clubs, after‑school and holiday provision. Scottish Budget 2026-2027: Finance Secretary's statement – 13 January 2026 – gov.scot

Local Home-Starts across Scotland support over 3,000 families and nearly 6,000 children every year. Trained volunteers work with families from before birth through to school age offering compassionate, confidential help to parents when they need it most. Home-Start in Scotland | Home-Start UK