Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
A “highly valued” and “strategic partner” - GAD client feedback
Clients award GAD 4.7 stars out of 5 for being highly valued. The findings are from our latest client feedback exercise which surveyed our clients about GAD.
The latest client feedback exercise conducted by the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) reveals 98% of respondents rated us 4 or more stars for value for money.
We conducted the client feedback survey throughout the financial year ending March 2024. A total of 257 questionnaires resulted in 99 responses, indicating a response rate of 39%.
The survey encompassed inquiries regarding the overall perception of GAD’s work, the fulfilment of objectives, and the assessment of value for money.
In addition to the survey, we commissioned a separate yet complementary research project. This yielded qualitative feedback that reaffirmed the exceptional quality of GAD’s work, accompanied by positive responses.
Valuable insights
The client feedback report offers valuable insights into client perspectives on GAD’s performance across various areas of expertise such as:
- established realms like public service pensions and contingent liabilities
- developing sectors such as data analytics and investment insights
- emerging domains like climate risk management and pensions administration support
Efforts to keep clients informed about projects and accomplishments are pursued through diverse communication channels, alongside informational sessions and briefings. GAD’s holistic approach involves secondments, onsite collaborations, and an in-house team dedicated to crafting innovative solutions.
Credit: Jason Goodman, Unsplash
Client satisfaction
The client survey feedback indicates commendable performance ratings across key metrics, with over 90% of respondents indicating high satisfaction with:
- timely delivery
- adherence to budget
- scope compliance
- clear communication
- collaboration
- overall value for money
Qualitative research echoed this sentiment portraying GAD as a strategic partner and in both feedback exercises we gathered suggestions for improvement.
Reflecting on the survey results, Ian Rogers, Head of Business Development, said:
“The feedback expresses a very high regard for GAD’s services and the acknowledgment of value for money.
“The survey outcomes underscore the effectiveness of GAD’s approach in delivering high-quality, cost-effective advice that benefits clients.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/a-highly-valued-and-strategic-partner-gad-client-feedback
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
GAD advises HM Treasury on climate scenarios22/04/2024 13:25:00
GAD provided recommendations for HM Treasury's guidance on climate scenario analysis for government and public bodies. We looked at approaches for each factor.
IFRS 17 - it's time to prepare11/04/2024 16:20:00
Public sector organisations are reminded to ensure accounts will be IFRS 17 when accounting for insurance contracts, from this financial year onwards.
New pension modeller developed for client11/04/2024 10:05:00
GAD developed a pension benefit modeller to support the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority as it undertook a pension reform programme.
Climate scientists and actuaries show the sting in climate’s tail03/04/2024 14:20:00
A new report on climate risk, co-authored by a GAD actuary, is based on the latest climate research. It was a collaboration between actuaries and scientists.
GAD completes 2020 actuarial valuations28/03/2024 10:15:00
Actuarial valuations for public service pension schemes are now published, most of which set employer contribution rates and assess the cost control mechanism.
Managing risks around ‘net zero’27/03/2024 10:20:00
The importance of managing risks around net zero, and areas where GAD can help the public sector with plans for net zero projects, were explored at a key event.
GAD develops bespoke benefits modeller26/03/2024 09:10:00
GAD has built a pension benefit modeller to support the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority as it undertakes a pension reform programme.
Estimating excess deaths - new methodology08/03/2024 14:10:00
We peer reviewed a draft report on a new methodology for estimating excess deaths. The ONS publication compared old and new methodologies.