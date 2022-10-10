NHS Wales
|Printable version
A history of adverse childhood experiences increases parents' risks of using physical punishment towards children
A new paper from Public Health Wales and Bangor University shows that suffering adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as child maltreatment and exposure to domestic violence can affect individuals’ parenting behaviours later in life, increasing their risks of using physical punishment towards children.
The research comes as a growing number of countries, including Wales try to put a stop to this type of violence by prohibiting child physical punishment.
The article, published in the MDPI open access International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, reports findings from a national study conducted between December 2020 and March 2021 - a year before Wales implemented an outright ban on the use of child physical punishment. It surveyed 720 Welsh parents with children aged under 18 and measured relationships between the number of ACEs parents had suffered in childhood and their use of physical punishment towards children.
Karen Hughes, World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health and Well-being, Public Health Wales said;
“Overall, 28 per cent of parents reported having ever physically punished a child and 6 per cent said they had done so in the past year. The use of physical punishment towards children was strongly linked to parents’ own childhood experiences. Those that had suffered four or more ACE types were around three times more likely to have ever physically punished a child and 11 times more likely to have done so in the last year, compared with parents with no ACEs.
“Our findings highlight the intergenerational nature of violence, with the majority of parents who reported recent child physical punishment having a personal history of ACEs. While most parents that had suffered ACEs did not use physical punishment towards children, action to prevent child physical punishment should recognise the additional challenges faced by parents that have suffered ACEs and tailor programmes accordingly.”
Co-author, Professor Mark Bellis added, “Prohibiting physical punishment is an essential step in protecting children and, with appropriate family support, may help break intergenerational cycles of violence.”
Dr Kat Ford, Public Health Collaborating Unit, Bangor University said;
“It is important that professionals who work with parents and children understand the risk factors for physical punishment towards children, which may include parents’ own childhood experiences. Such knowledge can help ensure that families receive appropriate parenting support.”
Parental adverse childhood experiences and perpetration of child physical punishment in Wales (PDF, 406Kb)
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/a-history-of-adverse-childhood-experiences-increases-parents-risks-of-using-physical-punishment-towards-children/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Differences in pregnancy outcomes 'unfair'07/10/2022 16:15:00
Health improvement experts at Public Health Wales and Fuse, the Centre for Translational Research in Public Health, have highlighted unfair differences in pregnancy outcomes and the critical role that maternity services can play in identifying and adapting approaches for those parents in higher risk groups.
Welsh Fire and Rescue Services urge residents to 'Stay Fire Safe' this winter07/10/2022 13:43:00
All Fire and Rescue Services in Wales and Public Health Wales are urging people to take simple steps to protect themselves from accidental fires and carbon monoxide poisoning as they look to keep warm and cut energy use this winter.
Local Public Health Team transfer03/10/2022 14:15:00
As part of a wider proposal to respond to the system-wide public health challenges we face around the long-term impact on population health and to subsequently support the Health Boards and wider system to address this, we are making some changes. As of 1 October 2022, Local Public Heath Team staff are now employed by the relevant Health Boards.
New Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool released by Public Health Wales – the first update since 201930/09/2022 13:43:00
First launched in 2016, The Public Health Wales Outcomes Framework sets out a shared understanding of the health outcomes that are important to the people of Wales.
Public Health Wales funding enables expansion of HIV PrEP medication tracker, Preptrack, in multiple languages including Welsh29/09/2022 09:15:00
Funding from Public Health Wales has meant that an app designed to help PrEP users take their medication more effectively, is now available on Android and in multiple languages, including Welsh.
Vaccination encouraged, as flu expected to be a major public health issue in Wales this winter27/09/2022 16:10:00
Public Health experts are expecting a significant flu season this winter for the first time since the pandemic. There are concerns that it may start earlier this year and affect more people. As a result, Public Health Wales is now urging anyone who is eligible for a free flu vaccine to take up the offer, in order to protect themselves and others from serious illness this winter.
Welsh public survey reveals perceived harmful impacts of climate change on mental health and cost of living23/09/2022 09:15:00
A national public survey conducted by Public Health Wales has revealed that over three quarters of residents in Wales believe that climate change will damage mental health and increase the costs of heating a home and buying food.
Leaving the EU has changed the way in which Wales collaborates on global infectious disease preparedness, prevention and response20/09/2022 10:10:00
The Coronavirus pandemic has pushed infectious diseases to the top of government agendas around the world and has substantially influenced how the UK, and therefore Wales collaborates with international partners on infectious diseases, concludes a report from Public Health Wales.
Evaluation finds Hospital-Based Intervention Effective in Supporting Patients with Violence-Related Injuries07/09/2022 15:20:00
An evaluation of a hospital-based service unique to Wales has found it to be effective in providing increased support for vulnerable patients attending hospital with violence related injuries.