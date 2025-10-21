Welsh Government
A ‘Hole’ lot of fixing going on - More than 130,000 potholes fixed and prevented across Wales
More than 131,000 potholes across 266 miles of road in Wales have been fixed or prevented in the last six months.
Since April the Welsh Government has been working closely with local councils to deliver on its commitment of ‘Fixing our roads’.
The local government borrowing initiative has enabled local councils to fix or prevent around 107,000 potholes across 216 miles of local roads in Wales. Whilst on the Strategic Road Network (SRN) around 24,000 potholes have been fixed or prevented on more than 50 miles of road in the same period, thanks to Welsh Government funding.
To date 480 local resurfacing schemes and 20 trunk road resurfacing schemes have been completed across the country with more to come before the end of the financial year. Schemes such as A548 Abergele to Llanfair Talhaiarn in Conwy and Station Road, Rogiet to near Shakespeare Road, Caldicot in Monmouthshire are already making a big difference in the local community.
Work is continuing with further SRN schemes such as the A487 in Eglwyswrw and A40 Arnold's Hill in Pembrokeshire and A55 Dobbs Hill to Ewloe in Flintshire.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said:
Fixing our roads is a priority for this government.
We are only six months into this programme, but I am delighted with the fantastic progress that’s been made so far, and there’s a lot more to come.
We are now seeing the results of the additional £25m investment in our main roads, and the support for our local authorities to fix local roads.
This work is already making a real difference to communities across Wales, addressing long-standing issues now, to make our roads more resilient for the future.
