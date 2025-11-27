A home is the only way to end homelessness

In England, the sector is currently waiting for the Government to publish the Homelessness Strategy, which will give the first clear indication on where Labour sits on Housing First, and its intentions for the future of the model. As many countries shared at the conference, nothing on Housing First happens without political will and countries who have managed to move from pilot to national strategies have all had strong, brave, national political leadership. In the words of Bob Jordan from the Irish Housing Agency:

The inaugural European Housing First Partners Conference was organised by Dr. Sam Tsemberis, whose Pathways to Housing team developed the Housing First model in New York City in 1992. The conference brought together over 25 countries to share, learn and most importantly, collaborate.

The first ever European Housing First Partners Conference was held in Berlin in early November, with Homeless Link in attendance. Alex Smith, interim head of our National Practice Development team, reflects on the event.

"Only governments can deliver Housing First, no NGO or indeed billionaire can guarantee permanent housing and support for as long as someone needs it."

The evidence from the Government’s evaluation of the three regional pilots in England echoes that from across Europe: tenancy sustainment is high and the model works to end homelessness. However, in England, we are in danger of seeing a scaling back of Housing First provision, with the first reduction in the number of services since 2010 recorded last year, and so the time for Labour to commit is now.

Beyond tenancy sustainment, Homeless Link’s More than a Roof research demonstrates the many benefits of Housing First, with significant improvements in the physical and mental health of participants, as well as huge reductions in anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

And across Europe, the most successful models have health and social care at the heart of both their support and funding structures, showing that a cross-sector approach to Housing First is both the most effective and sustainable. As one country stated, “Housing First is actually a clinical model” and we must therefore have health at the table.

On day two of the conference, I was honoured to take to the stage with my colleague, Sophie Boobis, Head of Policy and Research at Homelessness Link, to share our learning and reflections from 15 years of Housing First in England. I feel incredibly proud of the work we have done, and the lives that have been changed for the better because of providers’ tireless efforts to deliver effective services across England, but nonetheless it’s clear that we are lagging behind many of our European counterparts.

Countries like Denmark have used Housing First to create a fundamental shift in homelessness policy, a shift away from crisis intervention and temporary housing solutions to one where permanent housing for everyone is at the heart of funding, commissioning and practice.

Housing First is a very specific and clearly defined model to provide intensive specialised support to people experiencing severe and multiple disadvantages, and we need more of this provision to meet the needs of this group across the country, but Housing First is also a philosophy. A philosophy which holds that a home is a human right, not a privilege, and should certainly not be reserved for those who are lucky enough – or some may argue unlucky enough – to meet the criteria for Housing First support. A home should be for everyone who is homeless, providing a safe and stable base from which they can start rebuilding their life.

To create a true end to homelessness, we must provide a home for everyone.