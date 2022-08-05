Met Office
|Printable version
A hot spell on the horizon
Temperatures are forecast to rise during the coming week, says the Met Office.
But forecasters add they are not expecting any temperature records to be broken.
An area of high pressure building from the Atlantic into the south and south west of England will bring rising temperatures with some areas expected to reach low or even mid 30sC by the end of next week.
Met Office chief forecaster Steve Willington yesterday said:
“We could see parts of the UK entering heatwave conditions if the above-average temperatures last for three days or more. Many areas of the UK, especially the south will witness temperatures several degrees higher than average, but these values are likely to be well below the record-breaking temperatures we saw in mid-July.
“As the high pressure builds there is very little meaningful rain in the forecast, especially in those areas in the south of England, which experienced very dry conditions last month. Elsewhere in the UK, such as in northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, rain-bearing weather fronts will make limited headway against the high pressure, bringing some rain to north-western parts of the UK.”
Temperatures are forecast to rise over the weekend and into the early part of next week. This Met Office graphic shows temperatures compared with the difference to average.
Rebekah Sherwin is a deputy chief meteorologist with the Met Office. Commenting on the drivers for the hot spell, she said: “The weather pattern bringing next week’s hot spell is different to the one responsible for last month’s record-breaking temperatures which saw already hot air being drawn up from southern Europe adding to our own home-grown heat.
“This time, that is much less likely; instead, temperatures will build steadily within the lingering area of high pressure.
“There is some uncertainty about next week’s temperatures, although in early August sunshine in the UK doesn’t have the heating potential of mid-July as the sun is lower in the sky and the hours of daylight are marginally shorter. Both of these factors suggest that we’re very unlikely to see temperatures peak much above low to mid 30s. However, this would still be a hot spell of weather.”
Although it’s too early to say how long the hot spell will last, there are indications of a return to more changeable conditions from about mid-August. While temperatures may continue above average in the south, this change would reduce the chance of prolonged high temperatures.
Check tips for keeping cool in hot weather as part of WeatherReady from the Met Office.
You can find the latest forecast on our website, by following us on Twitter and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store. Keep track of current weather warnings on the weather warning page.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2022/a-hot-spell-on-the-horizon
Latest News from
Met Office
Driest July in England since 193502/08/2022 12:10:00
July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935, and the driest July on record for East Anglia, southeast and southern England, according to provisional statistics from the Met Office.
Climate study backs up Met Office research01/08/2022 15:15:15
A study published recently [Friday 29 July] by World Weather Attribution supports a previous Met Office study that was published before this summer and which looked at the prospect of 40°C in the UK.
Climate adaptation monitoring – a necessary challenge01/08/2022 11:43:15
In May 2021, we brought scientists, policymakers, community representatives and climate communicators from around the globe together at our virtual Climate Science Conference.
Record high temperatures verified29/07/2022 16:38:00
The UK’s new record-high temperature of 40.3°C at Coningsby, Lincolnshire, has been confirmed by the Met Office, following a rigorous process of analysis and quality control.
UK climate continues to change in 202129/07/2022 10:15:00
The latest annual report shows the continuation of warmer than average years and increasing rate of sea level rise around the UK.
July 2022: a dry run for UK’s future climate?28/07/2022 12:25:00
So far July 2022 has been the driest July in England since 1911. Up to 26 July there has been only 15.8mm of rain averaged across England; this is only 24% of the amount we would expect in an average July.
Climate monitoring – gathering marine observations in hard-to-reach locations28/07/2022 11:43:00
Throughout July, we have been exploring the theme of climate monitoring. This is crucial as a means for gathering data which informs our understanding of the current state of our climate and enables us to make predictions about future climate scenarios.
A milestone in UK climate history25/07/2022 12:25:00
A new event summary from the Met Office shows that the UK’s recent extreme heat was far more intense and widespread than previous comparable heatwaves.