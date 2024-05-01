Information Commissioner's Office
A joint statement by Ofcom and the Information Commissioner’s Office on collaboration on the regulation of online services
I ddarllen y tudalen yma yn Cymraeg, cliciwch yma.
We have published a joint statement with Ofcom about collaboration on the regulation of online services where online safety and data protection intersect.
The statement sets out how we will work together on areas of mutual interest to achieve a coherent approach to regulation. It builds on a joint statement published in November 2022 that envisioned working together more closely to achieve greater alignment.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2024/05/a-joint-statement-by-ofcom-and-the-information-commissioner-s-office-on-collaboration-on-the-regulation-of-online-services/
