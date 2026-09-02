Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
A Kent Police officer has been handed a final written warning for use of force against handcuffed man
A police constable from Kent Police has been handed a final written warning for using excessive force, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
At a gross misconduct hearing, which concluded on Friday (28 August), gross misconduct was proven in relation to the actions of PC Aaron Humphries after he and another officer responded to a report of robbery, false imprisonment and criminal damage in the Faversham area of Kent on 7 September 2024.
We began an independent investigation into the conduct of both officers following a mandatory referral from the force as the man who was arrested appeared to lose consciousness. We then received another referral after the man complained the officers used a disproportionate amount of force during his arrest.
During our investigation, we reviewed CCTV and bodyworn footage of the circumstances that led up to and after the arrest and we obtained statements from the officers, the man and independent witnesses. We established that, while the arrested man was sitting in the back of the police car handcuffed to the rear, he moved to the opposite side of the car.
The first officer explained that he needed to move back to the passenger side of the vehicle. A short time later, PC Humphries opened the rear door and engaged in a brief verbal altercation with the man before he dragged him out of the car and forcibly took him to the ground.
PC Humphries was then bitten by the suspect and responded by punching the man’s face twice before placing his forearm on the suspect’s neck, which appeared to make the man unconscious briefly.
Both officers rolled the man onto his side before he appeared to regain consciousness.
The man, who remained handcuffed throughout, was walked back to the police car and, after spitting at the officers, he was again taken out of the car and restrained on the ground.
Further officers arrived to provide assistance, and the man was taken to custody.
At the end of our investigation in April 2025, we decided that the officers had a case to answer for gross misconduct.
Following a week-long disciplinary hearing, the panel found that gross misconduct was proven in relation to PC Humphries’ actions for breaching the police standards of professional behaviour relating to use of force, authority, respect and courtesy, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct. He has been given a final written warning that will last for two years.
The panel found the other officer’s actions did not amount to gross misconduct.
IOPC Director of Engagement Emily Barry said: “Any use of force by officers must be reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.
“PC Humphries failed to deescalate the situation, which instead quickly escalated after they used excessive force.
“PC Humphries has been held accountable for his actions for failing to abide by the professional standards, which are in place to ensure officers safely serve our communities.”
We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service who decided that there was no criminal case to answer for either officer.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/kent-police-officer-has-been-handed-final-written-warning-use-force-against-handcuffed-man
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC update on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter ban investigation27/08/2026 09:10:00
Former West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford, plus three officers and a staff member, have been advised their conduct is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct relating to the Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter ban in Birmingham.
Ex-South Wales Police officer charged with rape, non-fatal strangulation and misconduct in public office25/08/2026 13:05:00
A former South Wales Police officer is due to appear in court charged with two counts of rape and one count of non-fatal strangulation following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Update: IOPC investigation following fatal road collision in Middlesbrough25/08/2026 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the fatal road traffic collision in Middlesbrough following a pursuit involving Cleveland Police officers has now verified some of the circumstances in the lead up to the collision.
IOPC investigation underway after fatal road collision in Middlesbrough following police pursuit24/08/2026 13:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic collision in Middlesbrough following a pursuit involving Cleveland Police officers.
Lancashire Constabulary officer in court charged with corruption-related offences13/08/2026 17:20:00
A Lancashire Constabulary officer with alleged links to an organised crime group is due in court to face two corruption-related charges following an Independent Office for Police Conduct directed investigation.
Investigation launched following Chester death in custody13/08/2026 10:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of a woman who became unresponsive while in police custody in Chester.
West Yorkshire Police officer in court charged with ABH12/08/2026 09:20:00
A West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officer has been charged with assault following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into allegations he used excessive force during a man’s arrest.
IOPC statement following conviction of Simon Levy10/08/2026 12:10:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into alleged failures of Met Police officers in their management of registered sex offender (RSO) Simon Levy is ongoing.