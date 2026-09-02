A Kent Police officer has been handed a final written warning for use of force against handcuffed man

A police constable from Kent Police has been handed a final written warning for using excessive force, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

At a gross misconduct hearing, which concluded on Friday (28 August), gross misconduct was proven in relation to the actions of PC Aaron Humphries after he and another officer responded to a report of robbery, false imprisonment and criminal damage in the Faversham area of Kent on 7 September 2024.

We began an independent investigation into the conduct of both officers following a mandatory referral from the force as the man who was arrested appeared to lose consciousness. We then received another referral after the man complained the officers used a disproportionate amount of force during his arrest.

During our investigation, we reviewed CCTV and bodyworn footage of the circumstances that led up to and after the arrest and we obtained statements from the officers, the man and independent witnesses. We established that, while the arrested man was sitting in the back of the police car handcuffed to the rear, he moved to the opposite side of the car.

The first officer explained that he needed to move back to the passenger side of the vehicle. A short time later, PC Humphries opened the rear door and engaged in a brief verbal altercation with the man before he dragged him out of the car and forcibly took him to the ground.

PC Humphries was then bitten by the suspect and responded by punching the man’s face twice before placing his forearm on the suspect’s neck, which appeared to make the man unconscious briefly.

Both officers rolled the man onto his side before he appeared to regain consciousness.

The man, who remained handcuffed throughout, was walked back to the police car and, after spitting at the officers, he was again taken out of the car and restrained on the ground.

Further officers arrived to provide assistance, and the man was taken to custody.

At the end of our investigation in April 2025, we decided that the officers had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

Following a week-long disciplinary hearing, the panel found that gross misconduct was proven in relation to PC Humphries’ actions for breaching the police standards of professional behaviour relating to use of force, authority, respect and courtesy, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct. He has been given a final written warning that will last for two years.

The panel found the other officer’s actions did not amount to gross misconduct.

IOPC Director of Engagement Emily Barry said: “Any use of force by officers must be reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.

“PC Humphries failed to deescalate the situation, which instead quickly escalated after they used excessive force.

“PC Humphries has been held accountable for his actions for failing to abide by the professional standards, which are in place to ensure officers safely serve our communities.”

We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service who decided that there was no criminal case to answer for either officer.