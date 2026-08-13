Welsh Government
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A Level results: Skills Minister congratulates learners
The Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell, has congratulated learners across Wales as A-level, AS, Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification learners received their results this morning.
Wales once again saw strong A-level result with increases at all key grades compared to last year and a notable increase on 2019. Additionally, Wales saw an increase in the number of A and AS Levels entries this year compared to 2025.
The Deputy Minister visited Pembrokeshire College in Haverfordwest this morning, where he met students collecting their results.
He said:
Llongyfarchiadau, congratulations, to everyone receiving their results today. You should be incredibly proud of what you've achieved. Whether you're heading to university, an apprenticeship, employment or exploring your next steps, plenty of exciting opportunities lie ahead. I also want to recognise the unwavering support from teachers and education staff whose efforts have played a vital role in these learners' achievements.
If your results aren't quite what you hoped for, remember they don't define your future and it’s not the end of the road. There are lots of options open to you and support is available through Working Wales part of Careers Wales, your school or college, to help you find the path that's right for you.
Pob lwc and enjoy the rest of your summer.
This year’s GCSE results will be announced next Thursday, 20th August.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/level-results-skills-minister-congratulates-learners
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