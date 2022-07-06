Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
A man who paid for children to be sexually abused online has been jailed for three years
A man who paid money to have children perform sexual acts, was yesterday been jailed.
Graeme Wilson, 68, made transactions through a number of money service bureaus to pay adults for live streamed footage of child sexual abuse.
Yesterday (Tuesday 5 July) at Southwark Crown Court, Wilson has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to eight counts of child sex offences.
He will be the subject of notification requirements and also a Sexual Harm Prevention Order following his custodial sentence.
Paying around £60 per session, Wilson would send messages on his Skype account, requesting the children perform sex acts on their own, with an adult, and on or with other children.
He also used a webpage called ‘Chaturbate’ to incite the abuse of young children.
Following a National Crime Agency investigation into commercial online child abuse, Wilson’s payments and messages were uncovered.
Julia Mcsorley of the CPS said: “Wilson’s intended victims were as young as 13 and the acts he requested were distressing and depraved.
“Wilson accepted his actions in part, saying he was only participating in fantasy-type chats on the sites before accepting full responsibility and pleading guilty.
“Thanks to the work of NCA officers and our dedicated prosecution team, Wilson has been brought to justice.
“Our specialist team, the Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, are committed to prosecuting people for offending of this nature whenever the legal tests are met. ”
Notes to editors
On the 7 of June 2022 Graeme Wilson (DOB) pleaded guilty to the below offences and was yesterday at Southwark Crown Court (5 July 2022) sentenced to three years in prison. He will be the subject of notification requirements and also a Sexual Harm Prevention Order following his custodial sentence.
- Arranging the commission of a child sexual offence (being penetrative sexual activity);
- Arranging the commission of a child sexual offence;
- Arranging the commission of a child sexual offence;
- Arranging the sexual exploitation of child.
- Arranging the sexual exploitation of child;
- Arranging the commission of a child sexual offence (being penetrative sexual activity);
- Arranging the commission of a child sexual offence (being penetrative sexual activity); and
- Arranging the sexual exploitation of child.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/man-who-paid-children-be-sexually-abused-online-has-been-jailed-three-years
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Crown Prosecution Service to transform its service to victims28/06/2022 12:05:00
Transforming the support offered to victims of crime so more stay engaged with the justice process is key, the CPS has said today, as independent research into victims’ needs and expectations is published.
Director of Public Prosecutions highlights how more money could be returned to victims of crime24/06/2022 16:43:00
The Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill QC, yesterday supported the review into legislation to ensure more money can be returned to victims of crime.
Two right wing extremist group members sentenced for attempting to print 3D weapons24/06/2022 14:43:00
Two members of an extreme fascist group have been sentenced for terror offences after attempting to manufacture component parts for a firearm using a 3D printer.
Duo jailed for 10 counts of modern slavery24/06/2022 12:20:00
A couple who subjected victims to a life of misery and poverty by forcing them to work and spending their earnings, have been jailed for modern slavery offences.
Pioneering ‘gangs’ unit set up to tackle those who ‘live by crime’21/06/2022 09:10:00
Prosecutors working with police to tackle serious gang-related violence have opened a pioneering, dedicated unit to crack down on criminals blighting the lives of local communities.
IT fraudster imprisoned for selling £1 million of software to attack personal bank accounts to fraudsters16/06/2022 09:15:00
An IT fraudster was imprisoned on 14 June 2022 for profiting by more than £1m from selling software which allowed criminals to dupe people into divulging personal banking information.
CPS authorises indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein09/06/2022 15:20:00
Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in August 1996.
New strangulation and suffocation laws will help protect victims07/06/2022 15:05:00
From today, prosecutors will have new powers to charge violent abusers with specific offences of non-fatal strangulation and non-fatal suffocation, as key measures in the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 come into force.