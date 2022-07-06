A man who paid for children to be sexually abused online has been jailed for three years

A man who paid money to have children perform sexual acts, was yesterday been jailed.

Graeme Wilson, 68, made transactions through a number of money service bureaus to pay adults for live streamed footage of child sexual abuse.

Yesterday (Tuesday 5 July) at Southwark Crown Court, Wilson has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to eight counts of child sex offences.

He will be the subject of notification requirements and also a Sexual Harm Prevention Order following his custodial sentence.

Paying around £60 per session, Wilson would send messages on his Skype account, requesting the children perform sex acts on their own, with an adult, and on or with other children.

He also used a webpage called ‘Chaturbate’ to incite the abuse of young children.

Following a National Crime Agency investigation into commercial online child abuse, Wilson’s payments and messages were uncovered.

Julia Mcsorley of the CPS said: “Wilson’s intended victims were as young as 13 and the acts he requested were distressing and depraved.

“Wilson accepted his actions in part, saying he was only participating in fantasy-type chats on the sites before accepting full responsibility and pleading guilty.

“Thanks to the work of NCA officers and our dedicated prosecution team, Wilson has been brought to justice.

“Our specialist team, the Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, are committed to prosecuting people for offending of this nature whenever the legal tests are met. ”