Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
A man who posed as a teenager is jailed for grooming and sexually abusing three girls
An ex-warehouse employee who posed as a teenage boy online to groom and sexually abuse three young girls has been jailed.
Ruhel Miah, 48, pleaded guilty to 15 counts related to child sexual abuse, inciting a child into sexual activity and sexual communication with a child and was sentenced to 10 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 5 September.
An investigation by West Midlands police and subsequent prosecution review revealed that Miah posed as 15-year-old boy to groom three young girls through the social media platform Snapchat.
After initial contact with his victims, he began to try to build an emotional connection with them before quickly making the conversation sexual.
Miah either arranged to meet the girls or turned up unannounced where he knew they would be and persuaded them to get into his car. Once alone with them he persuaded them to engage in illegal sexual activity which he recorded. The recordings were recovered from his mobile phone.
Robbie Weber of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Ruhel Miah is a man in his 40s, who posed as a 15-year-old boy on social media to target and groom three vulnerable young girls. He subjected them to terrible sexual abuse both online and in person.
“We would like to recognise the victims in the case and understand these experiences can be difficult to talk about, but once they came forward our prosecutors were able to build a strong case that forced Miah to plead guilty to 15 counts of illegal child sexual activity and has led to him being jailed.
“The Crown Prosecution Service is dedicated to pursuing justice for victims of child sexual offending and will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prevent online child exploitation from various forms of abuse.”
Notes to editors
- Robbie Weber is a Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service’s Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, which is part of the Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate (SEOCID)
- To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has established a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions
- Ruhel Miah [DOB: 24/04/1977], from Walsall pleaded guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court to the below and sentenced to XXXX:
o Two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13
o Nine counts of sexual activity with a child
o Two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity
o Two counts of sexual communication with a child
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/man-who-posed-teenager-jailed-grooming-and-sexually-abusing-three-girls
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Man who sexually assaulted teenage girl in Epping is convicted08/09/2025 09:25:00
A man who sexually assaulted and harassed a 14-year-old girl in Epping has been convicted.
Men involved in conspiracy to smuggle migrants into UK jailed05/09/2025 16:25:00
Two men have been jailed for conspiring to facilitate the illegal immigration of migrants – including eight children - into the UK who were hidden in the back of a lorry.
PC admits attempting to blackmail man over indecent images of children arrest04/09/2025 16:25:00
A police officer has admitted trying to blackmail a man by demanding money to prevent information about his arrest for allegedly possessing indecent images of children being publicised.
Organisers charged over arranging and managing meetings in support of proscribed Palestine Action04/09/2025 09:25:00
Six people have been charged with terrorism offences in relation to arranging public demonstrations of support for Palestine Action and hosting and managing online meetings in support of the proscribed group.
New measures to tackle fraud come into effect02/09/2025 11:14:00
New corporate criminal offence of 'failure to prevent fraud' will hold large organisations to account if they profit from fraud.
Counterfeit clothing boss ordered to pay back more than £90m of criminal proceeds29/08/2025 16:15:00
The designer of a fake luxury clothes scam has been ordered to pay back £90,503,211 or face more time in prison.
Crown Prosecution Service charging statement on criminal allegations relating to the provision of gambling services in Turkey29/08/2025 10:20:00
Hannah von Dadelszen, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said:“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of 11 individuals for seven offences relating to bribery, conspiracy to defraud, fraudulent trading, cheating the public revenue, evasion of income tax, acting as a director of a company when undischarged bankrupt and perverting the course of justice.
Transgender woman convicted of sexual assaults22/08/2025 17:10:00
A transgender woman who failed to disclose her gender status to a male sexual partner has been found guilty of sexual assault today at Teesside Crown Court.