A message from The King on the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino

Eighty years ago, the Battle of Monte Cassino concluded with an Allied victory which opened the Road to Rome and marked the beginning of the end for the occupation of Italy. The actions of the courageous men and women who achieved success here were vital to enabling the landings in Normandy a few weeks later.

On this Eightieth Anniversary, let us pause to reflect on the immense sacrifices made by so many for the cause of freedom in Europe - perhaps ever more poignant today. Let us remember all those who fought in the campaign, including the lives of the Commonwealth personnel who never returned home and lie, or are remembered, in the Cassino War Cemetery. And let us also recall the hardships, service and suffering of the Italian civilian population during this period.

Coming together to honour the fallen on this hallowed ground, reminds us that the rights and freedoms we enjoy today were won at a great cost, and bring with them great responsibilities for our generations and those yet unborn. Such sacrifice can never be forgotten.

On behalf of my wife and myself, I send special warmest wishes and prayers on this solemn occasion of remembrance and commemoration.

Charles R

Ottant'anni fa, la battaglia di Montecassino si concluse con una vittoria delle forze Alleate che aprì la strada per Roma e segnò l'inizio della fine dell'occupazione dell'Italia. Le azioni e il coraggio degli uomini e delle donne che ottennero il successo qui furono fondamentali per consentire lo sbarco in Normandia poche settimane dopo.

In questo ottantesimo anniversario, fermiamoci a riflettere sugli immensi sacrifici compiuti da tanti per la causa della libertà in Europa - forse oggi ancora più toccanti. Ricordiamo tutti coloro che hanno combattuto nella campagna di liberazione dell’Italia, comprese le vite del personale del Commonwealth che non è mai tornato a casa e che giace, o viene ricordato, nel Cimitero di Guerra di Cassino. E ricordiamo anche le privazioni, il sostegno e le sofferenze della popolazione civile italiana durante questo periodo.

Riunirsi per onorare i caduti in questo luogo sacro ci ricorda che i diritti e le libertà di cui godiamo oggi sono stati conquistati a caro prezzo e comportano grandi responsabilità per le nostre generazioni e per quelle a venire. Un tale sacrificio non potrà mai essere dimenticato.

A nome mio e di mia moglie, invio i più sentiti auguri e preghiere in questa solenne occasione di ricordo e commemorazione.

Charles R