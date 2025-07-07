Buckingham Palace
A message from The King to mark the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings in London.
Today, as we mark twenty years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible Summer’s day.
We remember with profound sadness the 52 innocent people who were killed in senseless acts of evil - and the enduring grief of their loved ones. We recall, too, the hundreds more who carry physical and psychological scars, and pray that their suffering may ease as the years pass.
In doing so, we should also remember the countless stories of extraordinary courage and compassion that emerged from the darkness of that day. The selfless bravery of our emergency services, transport workers, and fellow citizens who rushed towards danger to help strangers reminds us of the very best of humanity in the face of the very worst.
While the horrors will never be forgotten, we may take comfort from the way such events rally communities together in solidarity, solace and determination. It is this spirit of unity that has helped London, and our nation, to heal.
As we remember those we lost, let us therefore use this 20 th anniversary to reaffirm our commitment to building a society where people of all faiths and backgrounds can live together with mutual respect and understanding, always standing firm against those who would seek to divide us.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2025-07-07/a-message-from-the-king-to-mark-the-20th-anniversary-of-the-77
