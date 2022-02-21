A message from The Queen to the Team GB Men’s and Women’s Curling teams

The Queen has sent the following message (20 February 2022) to the Team GB Men’s and Women’s Curling teams, following their success at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

“I send my warmest congratulations to the Team GB Women’s Curling team on your outstanding performance in winning the Gold Medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, following the Silver Medal achieved by the Men’s Curling team yesterday.

"I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success."