techUK
|Printable version
A million young people out of work: What two government reports tell the tech sector
The UK now has more than a million young people not in education, employment or training, the first time the figure has passed one million since 2013. Two government reports published within days of each other tell a story the tech sector should be paying attention to.
Two reports, two different futures
The Young People and Work interim report and Skills England's annual skills report both came out recently, from the same government, and they pull in noticeably different directions.
Skills England is focused on economic growth and the "missing middle": the shortage of people qualified at Levels 4 and 5, with 62% of new demand in priority growth sectors expected to need that level or higher. Young People and Work, by contrast, describes a generation locked out of the labour market entirely, and argues that the bottom rung of the ladder has been kicked away. It even suggests the Apprenticeship Levy has been widely used by employers to fund higher-level training for existing, often older staff, hollowing out the entry-level routes young people actually need.
The second tension is around qualifications. Skills England leans on new formal routes such as T Levels and Higher Technical Qualifications. But Young People and Work contains a quietly devastating finding: qualifications are becoming less protective against ending up NEET. Fifteen per cent of these young people have a degree, 21% have a Level 3 qualification and nearly 30% have good GCSEs. Many did the "right" things and still cannot find work.
The third is supply versus demand. Skills England largely frames youth unemployment as a supply problem: employers have vacancies, so train people to fill them. Young People and Work pushes back, arguing that years of skills programmes, CV support and job-search help have not addressed a demand side that has fundamentally changed. Recruitment has become so automated, remote and high-volume that even well-prepared young people are screened out before a human ever sees them.
Where the reports agree is telling. Both conclude that technical skills alone are no longer enough. What employers actually want is the human element: communication, adaptability, resilience, knowing the right questions to ask. And young people are struggling to evidence it.
Why this shapes our work
Breakthrough is a nationwide, independently assured specialist in AI, digital and employability skills for underserved communities, including young people who are NEET and, as the UK's first AI skills training provider for underserved groups recruiting directly from prisons, people leaving the justice system. Our starting point is that people are not behind; systems are. The findings above are not abstract to us. They describe the associates we work with every day: capable young people, often with qualifications, who cannot get seen.
That is why our programmes are built around the gap both reports identify. Our core course is eight weeks of AI literacy and digital skills, co-designed with IBM and CGI with ethics embedded throughout, delivered online by facilitators with lived experience. But the technical content is wrapped in the human side: confidence building, CV and interview preparation, mock assessment centres, direct employer connections and one-to-one mentoring for six months after completion. We have supported 700+ associates, and 95%+ remain engaged with us after graduation.
The employer connection matters because it puts a human back into a recruitment process that has designed them out. In November 2025, IBM commissioned a structured day of mock interviews, group assessments and career pathway sessions at its Hampshire office. Two associates went on to secure roles at IBM, 100% of participants reported improved confidence for job interviews, and 88% said they now have concrete steps towards their first role in tech. For many, it was the first time an employer had sat across a table from them.
Corporate partners make this possible in different ways: funding cohorts through social value commitments on live contracts, as BT is doing across two prisons and a community programme, or commissioning employability and assessment days like IBM's. Each route turns a social value line item into a young person being seen again.
Finding a way in
Young people have not opted out of work. The world of work changed faster than the doors into it. The two reports disagree on much, but between them they make one thing clear: fixing this is not only about qualifications or training places, but about employers meeting young people partway. For the tech sector, with its persistent skills shortages, that is less an act of charity than an untapped pipeline. The least any of us can do is help them find a way in.
Breakthrough Social Enterprise is a nationwide provider of AI, digital and employability skills for underserved communities. Breaking Barriers, Building Futures. Find out more at wearebreakthrough.co.uk.
Keep up to date with the latest in skills, talent, & diversity by signing up to our monthly newsletter, Thrive.
techUK's Skills, Talent and Diversity Programme activities
techUK work with our members to signpost the opportunity of digital jobs and ensure these opportunities are open to people of diverse backgrounds. We strive to help our members attract, recruit, and retain a diverse workforce, whilst showcasing their work on workplace innovation. Visit the programme page here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/a-million-young-people-out-of-work-what-two-government-reports-tell-the-tech-sector.html
Latest News from
techUK
Why agentic AI stalls - and what it will take to scale it in the UK15/07/2026 11:05:00
There’s a point in almost every AI programme where progress stalls.
techUK’s impact on Parliamentary rail debate14/07/2026 11:25:00
techUK’s Rail Policy Working Group has engaged with Peers to protect the tech sector as the Railways Bill enters the House of Lords.
Ofcom's Additional Duties for Categorised Services: What Tech Companies Need to Know13/07/2026 16:05:00
Ofcom has published its long-awaited consultation on the Additional Duties for Category 1 Services under the Online Safety Act, alongside the Register of Categorised Services.
FCA publishes Mills Review into AI impact on retail financial services13/07/2026 13:05:00
On Monday 6 July, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released their long-awaited review into the impact of AI on retail financial services.
Ofcom Publishes Draft Fraudulent Advertising Codes of Practice13/07/2026 10:10:00
Ofcom has published its long-awaited draft Fraudulent Advertising Codes of Practice, setting out how Category 1 and Category 2A services should tackle paid-for scam adverts under the Online Safety Act. The consultation is open for responses until 2 October 2026.
EU Commission publishes Action Plan on Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence13/07/2026 09:10:00
On 7 July 2026, the EU Commission presented its Action Plan on Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence, setting out how the EU intends to manage the risks and harness the opportunities of advanced AI for cybersecurity.
Agentic AI and consumer law: Why trust will determine adoption at scale09/07/2026 15:05:00
Guest Blog: Jocelyn Paulley, Partner at Gowling WLG, 07 July 2026.
techUK signs UK government’s Cyber Resilience Pledge08/07/2026 15:20:00
On Tuesday 7 July at a special event held at No.10, the UK government launched its Cyber Resilience Pledge and techUK is proud to be one of the first signatories.
Highlights from techUK's 2026 Washington DC Delegation08/07/2026 14:20:00
From 22–25 June, techUK led a delegation of members to Washington DC, bringing together companies from across the UK technology sector for a programme of meetings with senior US government officials, Congress, industry associations and leading policy experts.