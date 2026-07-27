A mixed week ahead with rain for some, a potential heatwave, and average temperatures towards the weekend

High pressure will bring dry, fine and increasingly warm weather for many this week.

Parts of the southeast will see the highest temperatures, with the potential for heatwave conditions to be met in some places by Thursday, though those further northwest will see more unsettled weather.

High pressure will keep much of the UK dry, fine and warm on Monday, particularly across eastern and southern England, where the best of the sunshine will be found. However, cloud and patchy rain or drizzle will develop across Northern Ireland before spreading into Scotland, northwest England and parts of Wales later in the day.

From Tuesday, temperatures are expected to rise, and much of England, Wales and eastern Scotland will enjoy a dry day with sunny conditions. This marks the start of an increasingly warm, but relatively short, spell of hot weather. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued Heat Health Alerts for parts of England from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

Meanwhile, western Scotland and northwest England will remain cloudier on Tuesday, with periods of rain or drizzle and a small chance of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms across Northern Ireland and southern Scotland later in the day.

While Tuesday is expected to be hot in the southeast, widely reaching 29-30°C, Wednesday is expected to see the peak of the heat, with maximum temperatures of 35°C possible across southeastern England.

Thursday sees the start of a gradual transition to cooler conditions for much of the UK. The southeast will hold onto the heat for a little longer, where another hot day with temperatures widely around 29°C, could bring parts of the region into official heatwave conditions.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Gregory Wolverson said:

“This is a short-lived spell of heat, but temperatures will climb quickly through the first half of the week, particularly in the southeast. “By Wednesday, some areas could see temperatures in the mid-30°Cs, and while the heat will not be widespread across the whole of the UK, it will be enough for parts of the southeast to likely meet official heatwave criteria by Thursday. "Elsewhere, the weather will be more changeable, and the change to cooler, more unsettled conditions will arrive sooner from the north and west, with a mix of sunshine and showers. Across northern areas, it is possible there will be heavier showers with a small risk of isolated thunderstorms through the week.”

Click here for the full press release