A monumental week in Local Land Charges

This week the Local Land Charges Programme welcomed five new local authorities joining the register, including our first Welsh local authority.

It has been a momentous week in Local Land Charges (LLC). Five local authorities have joined the register. This significant achievement is a product of acceleration in local authority data transformation. The latest local authorities to join the register brings the total number to 39.

We have also welcomed City and County of Swansea Council as the first of 22 Welsh local authorities to join the register.

Swansea is paving the way for the remaining Welsh local authorities to join the register, making local land charges information instantly accessible, speeding up the conveyancing process and making homebuying easier and less stressful for the people of Swansea.

By working with the LLC Programme, City and County of Swansea Council will realise the benefits of the service and is leading the way for Wales in ensuring digitally accessible data.

The other local authority areas to join the register this week and have instant online access to LLC data are:

Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council

Isle of Wight Council

Portsmouth City Council

Harborough District Council

HM Land Registry’s Director of Transformation Karina Singh recently said:

We are delighted that Swansea’s Local Land Charges service is the first Welsh local authority to join the central digital register. The Swansea and HM Land Registry teams have worked closely together to cleanse and transform the data at speed. Homebuyers and their conveyancers will now benefit from instant access data, provided in the digital, standard format. This also lays the ground for Ministers’ wider ambitions for quicker planning decisions as part of the levelling up agenda.

Mark Kelso, Programme Director for HM Land Registry’s Local Land Charges Programme, recently said:

This has been a momentous week for the LLC programme. Five local authorities have joined the national service, including our first Welsh local authority. This is a significant achievement and really shows how the programme is gathering pace and the strength of the collaboration between the programme and local authorities across England and Wales. HM Land Registry’s award-winning digital LLC Register is making the conveyancing process quicker and simpler for everyone. I’m incredibly pleased that property buyers in Solihull, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, Swansea and Harborough local authority areas will now have instant, easy access to LLC data.

HM Land Registry is working in partnership with local authorities to migrate their local land charges data to a central, digital register as part of a phased approach. Once migrated, anyone will be able to get instant online search results using the Search for Local Land Charges service.

Business customers can use their existing portal and Business Gateway channels or their usual search providers to access local land charges data for those local authorities which have migrated.

Customers will need to continue to submit CON29 enquiries to the local authority.

