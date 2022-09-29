Chatham House
|Printable version
A natural climate change priority for Africa
EXPERT COMMENT
Nature-based solutions can protect African nations’ shared natural endowment and meet the needs of their people.
Africa’s principal climate change negotiators have long understood the important contribution of ‘nature-based solutions’ (NBS) in delivering land (and sea) based options as part of the goals of the Paris Agreement. Limiting temperature rises to only 1.5°C by 2050 will demand finding innovative ways to protect Africa’s vast natural endowment that also meets the equally acute needs of its people. Nature-based solutions may do both.
The urgency for Africa cannot be overstated. At a Chatham House conference in Libreville, the Gabonese minister for the environment highlighted that if global warming surges by 2.5° or 3°C the impact would be at least 6°C for Africa. Decision-makers on the continent and across the world need to understand that ‘business as usual’ cannot be an option given the potential for loss of life, conflict and chaos.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/09/natural-climate-change-priority-africa
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Iran protests highlight its crisis of legitimacy29/09/2022 11:38:00
An embattled regime which is facing mass protests, an ailing supreme leader, and a murky succession process cannot afford to politically stagnate.
Is Azerbaijan planning a long-term presence in Armenia?28/09/2022 13:38:00
Azerbaijan’s recent attack seeks to enforce terms in negotiations with Armenia, but also shows a wider aim for a more permanent presence.
UK growth should be aligned with climate change commitments26/09/2022 09:20:00
The instability of energy supply that is being experienced in the UK and around the world should be an opportunity to accelerate the clean energy transition.
Ambiguous nuclear threats heighten catastrophic risks23/09/2022 10:38:00
Putin has moved the goalposts of the conditions under which Russia would launch a first nuclear strike. His threats are deliberately ambiguous and dangerous.
What are the priorities for the new UK prime minister?08/09/2022 11:20:00
Liz Truss will need to focus on a range on domestic and foreign policy issues as the next prime minister of the UK.
Gorbachev's complex legacy is beyond the popular belief05/09/2022 16:33:00
The last major figure with a decisive Cold War role, Mikhail Gorbachev was not as bad as Putin’s Russia portrays him, but also not as heroic as the West thinks.
Europe should become the top priority for Liz Truss05/09/2022 11:33:00
Liz Truss, if she wins the Conservative party leadership, has the chance to be a better prime minister than Boris Johnson was, not least in the UK’s foreign policy.
Zambia: The first year of a Hichilema foreign policy01/09/2022 15:20:00
President Hakainde Hichilema impressively maintained momentum on a highly creative foreign policy through his first year as Zambia’s leader.