A negotiated settlement is the only long-term solution to the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear programme: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Iran.

For over twenty years, Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes have been a source of grave international concern.

The United Kingdom has consistently advocated a diplomatic solution through negotiation and dialogue.

In 2006, this Council unanimously adopted resolution 1737, marking a decisive step to address the threat.

That resolution imposed sanctions banning nuclear technology and materials and asset freezes on those linked to Iran’s enrichment programme.

In 2015, this Council endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, enabling comprehensive economic and financial sanctions’ relief if Iran undertook commitments to limit her nuclear programme.

We regret that instead, Iran chose a path of nuclear escalation, expanding her nuclear programme in ways that lack any credible civilian justification.

That includes accumulating over 400kg of uranium enriched to 60%.

Iran is the only country without nuclear weapons to enrich uranium to this level.

In August 2025, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany notified this Council of Iran’s clear and deliberate non-compliance with the JCPOA.

And in September 2025, this Council took the necessary steps to complete the snapback process, and UN sanctions came back into force.

One year on, Iran has repeatedly appealed to other Member States to uphold the UN Charter.

It has failed to uphold her own obligations, and to respect the authority of this Council.

Three points.

First, our UN Charter requires the full implementation of all sanctions resolutions, including the arms embargo.

Each of the six Security Council resolutions passed over the last twenty years constrains Iran’s dangerous proliferation, protects international security, and plays a key role in safeguarding the global nonproliferation architecture.

All Member States, including Iran, are obliged to implement these Chapter 7 resolutions, without exception.

The 1737 Committee must deliver on its mandate.

We call for the prompt appointment of a Committee Chair and appointment to the Panel of Experts.

And we urge support for the upcoming mandate renewal of the Panel.

Second, Iran is now failing to uphold the obligations into which she freely entered under her comprehensive safeguards agreement, agreed with the IAEA in line with her obligations under the non-proiliferation treaty.

The IAEA’s Director-General’s report is clear: Iran has not engaged the IAEA, rather her non-cooperation has worsened.

Iran has not given access to IAEA inspectors since June 2025, except for the Bushehr Power Plant.

And in the period leading up to its latest report, the IAEA was granted no access to any of Iran’s nuclear facilities in that period, none at all.

As a result, the IAEA has not been able to verify the status of Iran’s nuclear facilities and associated nuclear material, including her uranium stockpile.

Director-General Grossi’s report calls this a matter of proliferation concern and of compliance with Iran’s NPT safeguards agreement that needs to be addressed with the upmost urgency.

So is Iran’s failure to implement her IAEA additional protocol since 2021.

The IAEA board of governors found Iran to be noncompliant with their comprehensive safeguards agreement obligations in June 2025.

For over a year, we and others have urged Iran to return to compliance, but she has not.

Iran’s refusal to comply with her obligations has left us no choice but to act.

And yesterday, the IAEA board of governors decided that Iran’s noncompliance with her safeguards obligations is a matter for this Council’s consideration.

Third and finally, Iran can and now should choose the path of diplomacy.

Iran should address the international community’s longstanding concerns over her nuclear programme by returning to negotiations, cooperating fully with the IAEA, and restoring full transparency on her nuclear programme, including her safeguards obligations.

The United Kingdom stands ready to respond positively to credible and verifiable progress.

Mr President, a negotiated settlement is the only long-term solution to the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear programme.

We remain committed to a lasting and sustainable diplomatic solution that ensures Iran never develops or acquires a nuclear weapon.