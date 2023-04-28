A network in celebration: TfL commemorates the Coronation

London's transport network will be decorated with "Crowndels" and commemorative posters

Londoners and visitors to the capital will start to see London's transport network mark the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as celebrations get underway ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

TfL's iconic roundel logo has been crowned with a likeness of St Edward's Crown. The St Edward's Crown will be used on Coronation Day to crown His Majesty King Charles III. The celebratory "Crowndels" can be found at Tube stations around the event area, as well as some Elizabeth line and London Overground stations, and at key interchange stations in central London.

From tomorrow, five buses with commemorative wraps will begin to enter services in the capital in four different colours - red, dark blue, cyan and pink. The buses will be on routes taking in some iconic central London locations linked to the Royal Family including Horse Guards Parade and Westminster Abbey, and Royal Parks like Hyde Park. Operators Metroline, Stagecoach, Go Ahead, RATP and Abellio have funded the special bus wraps.

Three bus shelters on Oxford Street will have a crown bearing the likeness of St Edward's Crown installed on top of them. Customers on the top deck of London buses or using bus stops in the area will be able to spot them. The crowns are part of a collaboration with the New West End Company, who funded them.

20 Santander Cycles including two e-bikes will also feature special commemorative wraps in three different colours. These Santander Cycles will be available to hire all weekend and are a fantastic way to see London during the Coronation weekend. To celebrate the Coronation weekend, customers can enjoy one free 30-minute cycle ride by downloading the Santander Cycles app and using the code "Coronation23".

A commemorative poster that pays homage to the one created in 1953 to celebrate the Coronation of Elizabeth II will also be displayed across the transport network. The poster design features the Crown and the TfL Roundel has been reimagined using the vibrant colours of all TfL services and Underground lines from across the entire network as a symbol of the pivotal role TfL plays in the lives of Londoners and visitors during history-making moments. Customers wanting a copy of the poster can purchase one at the London Transport Museum shop or shop online at ltmuseumshop.co.uk/.

Special limited edition travel advice leaflets, recreating the 1953 Coronation leaflet, will be available in select London Underground and bus stations as well as National Rail stations on Saturday 6 May. Customers can refer to the leaflet for travel advice or download the free TfL Go app for live updates, journey planning and travel information. TfL has a dedicated page offering travel advice for the Coronation weekend at tfl.gov.uk/status-updates/major-works-and-events/coronation

All TfL services will be running with no planned engineering closures on the network on the day of the Coronation.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "I'm incredibly excited that the eyes of the world are on London once again as Their Majesties are crowned, showing our capital city in all of its glory.

"These celebratory "Crowndels" and decorations will get Londoners and visitors into the spirit of this historic event as they come together to celebrate the Coronation."

Andy Lord, London's Transport Commissioner, said: "Celebrations are getting underway on the transport network as we prepare to host and look after people from across the world as they come to London for the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. We are excited to welcome everyone onto our services, and customers will be able to enjoy specially designed "Crowndels", commemorative posters and special wraps on buses and Santander Cycles as they get around the capital during the festivities.

"Public transport remains the best way to travel in London during the Coronation weekend and is at the heart of making this historic occasion a success, just like it did when London saw the 1953 Coronation of Elizabeth II. With no planned engineering closures, I hope people make the most of the public transport options to enjoy the bank holiday."

Additional information:

"Crowndels" can be found at the following Tube stations:

Waterloo

Green Park

Bond Street

Oxford Circus

Covent Garden

Leicester Square

Piccadilly Circus

Hyde Park Corner

Westminster

Paddington

Marylebone

Euston

King's Cross St Pancras

Liverpool Street

Blackfriars

Embankment

Victoria

Pimlico

Vauxhall

Charing Cross

London Bridge

"Crowndels" can also be found at the following Elizabeth line stations:

Paddington

Tottenham Court Road

Farringdon

Liverpool Street

"Crowndels" can also be found at the following London Overground stations:

Hoxton

Shepherd's Bush

White Hart Lane