Transport for London
|Printable version
A network in celebration: TfL commemorates the Coronation
London's transport network will be decorated with "Crowndels" and commemorative posters
Londoners and visitors to the capital will start to see London's transport network mark the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as celebrations get underway ahead of the bank holiday weekend.
TfL's iconic roundel logo has been crowned with a likeness of St Edward's Crown. The St Edward's Crown will be used on Coronation Day to crown His Majesty King Charles III. The celebratory "Crowndels" can be found at Tube stations around the event area, as well as some Elizabeth line and London Overground stations, and at key interchange stations in central London.
From tomorrow, five buses with commemorative wraps will begin to enter services in the capital in four different colours - red, dark blue, cyan and pink. The buses will be on routes taking in some iconic central London locations linked to the Royal Family including Horse Guards Parade and Westminster Abbey, and Royal Parks like Hyde Park. Operators Metroline, Stagecoach, Go Ahead, RATP and Abellio have funded the special bus wraps.
Three bus shelters on Oxford Street will have a crown bearing the likeness of St Edward's Crown installed on top of them. Customers on the top deck of London buses or using bus stops in the area will be able to spot them. The crowns are part of a collaboration with the New West End Company, who funded them.
20 Santander Cycles including two e-bikes will also feature special commemorative wraps in three different colours. These Santander Cycles will be available to hire all weekend and are a fantastic way to see London during the Coronation weekend. To celebrate the Coronation weekend, customers can enjoy one free 30-minute cycle ride by downloading the Santander Cycles app and using the code "Coronation23".
A commemorative poster that pays homage to the one created in 1953 to celebrate the Coronation of Elizabeth II will also be displayed across the transport network. The poster design features the Crown and the TfL Roundel has been reimagined using the vibrant colours of all TfL services and Underground lines from across the entire network as a symbol of the pivotal role TfL plays in the lives of Londoners and visitors during history-making moments. Customers wanting a copy of the poster can purchase one at the London Transport Museum shop or shop online at ltmuseumshop.co.uk/.
Special limited edition travel advice leaflets, recreating the 1953 Coronation leaflet, will be available in select London Underground and bus stations as well as National Rail stations on Saturday 6 May. Customers can refer to the leaflet for travel advice or download the free TfL Go app for live updates, journey planning and travel information. TfL has a dedicated page offering travel advice for the Coronation weekend at tfl.gov.uk/status-updates/major-works-and-events/coronation
All TfL services will be running with no planned engineering closures on the network on the day of the Coronation.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "I'm incredibly excited that the eyes of the world are on London once again as Their Majesties are crowned, showing our capital city in all of its glory.
"These celebratory "Crowndels" and decorations will get Londoners and visitors into the spirit of this historic event as they come together to celebrate the Coronation."
Andy Lord, London's Transport Commissioner, said: "Celebrations are getting underway on the transport network as we prepare to host and look after people from across the world as they come to London for the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. We are excited to welcome everyone onto our services, and customers will be able to enjoy specially designed "Crowndels", commemorative posters and special wraps on buses and Santander Cycles as they get around the capital during the festivities.
"Public transport remains the best way to travel in London during the Coronation weekend and is at the heart of making this historic occasion a success, just like it did when London saw the 1953 Coronation of Elizabeth II. With no planned engineering closures, I hope people make the most of the public transport options to enjoy the bank holiday."
Additional information:
"Crowndels" can be found at the following Tube stations:
- Waterloo
- Green Park
- Bond Street
- Oxford Circus
- Covent Garden
- Leicester Square
- Piccadilly Circus
- Hyde Park Corner
- Westminster
- Paddington
- Marylebone
- Euston
- King's Cross St Pancras
- Liverpool Street
- Blackfriars
- Embankment
- Victoria
- Pimlico
- Vauxhall
- Charing Cross
- Westminster
- London Bridge
"Crowndels" can also be found at the following Elizabeth line stations:
- Paddington
- Tottenham Court Road
- Farringdon
- Liverpool Street
"Crowndels" can also be found at the following London Overground stations:
- Hoxton
- Shepherd's Bush
- White Hart Lane
- The commemorative Coronation bus wraps will be in operation on selected buses on routes 390, 160, 11, 87, 148, 111
- Bus stops OF (Oxford Circus station/John Lewis), OR (Oxford Street John Lewis) and OP (Great Titchfield Street/Oxford Circus station) will be decorated with St Edward's Crown on top of it
- The London Transport Museum will be selling 500 limited first edition copies of the poster, available to purchase at £50 from 28 April at the Museum shop in Covent Garden or online at ltmuseumshop.co.uk/
- Those travelling over the Coronation weekend are asked to plan ahead by visiting TfL's Journey Planner, downloading the TfL Go app or visit National Rail Enquiries website
- Whilst all TfL services are running with no planned engineering closures, some bus routes in the Westminster area will be diverted or will stop short of their destination due to road closures for the ceremony. For the latest information on how buses are running, see TfL's bus status updates
- Some Santander Cycle Hire docking stations will also be impacted
- Some short-term safety measures such as queuing, temporary station or road closures, or changes to the way customers enter or exit a station may be necessary
- Many popular central London locations, including the Royal Parks, are accessible by foot. TfL's West End Walking Map covers the Westminster area where Coronation events will be taking place
- Santander Cycle offer: Customers can enjoy one free 30-minute cycle ride by downloading the Santander Cycles app and using the code "Coronation23" when purchasing a single ride on the app. This offer is available from 00:00 Saturday 6 May until 23:59 on Monday 8 May
- Some Santander Cycle Hire docking stations will be closed. For the latest information on the availability of Santander Cycle hire, check before you travel using the live Santander docking station map
- Night Tube and Overground services will be running Friday 5 and Saturday 6 May. People should avoid driving in central London and use routes that avoid the area if they are not attending the events
- Information for those wishing to attend the Coronation events is available at www.gov.uk/coronation
- For up-to-date information on road closures, follow @MetPoliceEvents
- You can find up-to-date travel information by following National Rail Enquiries on Twitter or by downloading the free TfL Go app.
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2023/april/a-network-in-celebration-tfl-commemorates-the-coronation
Latest News from
Transport for London
Kentish Town Tube station to be closed for improvements, including essential replacement of both escalators28/04/2023 11:25:00
Station to close from Monday 26 June for up to a year to enable vital work to be carried out.
We must never forget them - Mayor and London’s Transport Commissioner pay tribute to London’s transport workers who tragically lost their lives to coronavirus27/04/2023 11:05:00
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and London's Transport Commissioner Andy Lord, were joined by family, friends and colleagues of the London transport workers who tragically lost their lives to coronavirus, to unveil a new permanent memorial in their honour.
More frequent trains and new journey options mark one year of Elizabeth line operation25/04/2023 16:25:00
A train will run roughly every two and a half minutes between Paddington and Whitechapel at peak time with frequencies increased to up to 24 trains per hour in both directions with new timetable.
TfL sets out plans to transform Catford town centre, reducing road danger and making it easier and safer25/04/2023 09:20:00
Proposed changes include moving the South Circular at Catford Road to a new position south of Laurence House, introducing new pedestrian crossings and providing new two-way segregated cycle lanes
Nearly £18m allocated so far from scrappage scheme ahead of ULEZ expansion24/04/2023 16:25:00
Low-income & disabled Londoners and the capital's small businesses & charities benefit.
New data shows people living in London’s most deprived areas are twice as likely to be killed or seriously injured in road collisions19/04/2023 12:15:00
Transport for London has published a new report examining how deprivation and demographics impact the risk of road casualties
TfL announces travel advice for Londoners and visitors during the weekend of the Coronation18/04/2023 11:15:00
All TfL services will be running with no planned closures on the network on the day of the Coronation.
Londoners narrate free Elizabeth line station audio guides13/04/2023 16:20:00
Free audio guides about central section Elizabeth line stations now available to download