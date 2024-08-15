A new approach from government can keep inflation low and get wages rising - TUC

Commenting on the inflation data, which show a small rise in CPI inflation to 2.2%, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“The Conservatives failed to protect families from surging prices, rocketing interest rates, and a living standards crisis. But with a new approach the government can keep inflation low, ensure rates keep falling, and get wages rising.

“Inflation has been driven by problems like high energy prices, not by wages. The Bank of England should continue to ease pressures on families and businesses by bringing interest rates down.

“The government’s plan to boost workers’ rights can be a game changer, driving up productivity and making work pay. And if we invest in industry, including energy security with our own national supply, we can better control future inflation.”