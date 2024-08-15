WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
A new approach from government can keep inflation low and get wages rising - TUC
Commenting on the inflation data, which show a small rise in CPI inflation to 2.2%, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“The Conservatives failed to protect families from surging prices, rocketing interest rates, and a living standards crisis. But with a new approach the government can keep inflation low, ensure rates keep falling, and get wages rising.
“Inflation has been driven by problems like high energy prices, not by wages. The Bank of England should continue to ease pressures on families and businesses by bringing interest rates down.
“The government’s plan to boost workers’ rights can be a game changer, driving up productivity and making work pay. And if we invest in industry, including energy security with our own national supply, we can better control future inflation.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to GDP data for June 202415/08/2024 15:20:00
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, responds to GDP data for June 2024
GDP: Government plans for public investment can put economy “back in the fast line” – TUC15/08/2024 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on today’s GDP data, which show growth of 0.6% across the last quarter but only 0.9% across the year.
UNICEF Geneva Palais briefing note: Sudan - A crisis of neglect14/08/2024 16:25:00
This is a summary of what was said by UNICEF spokesperson James Elder – To whom quoted text may be attributed – at yesterday’s press breifing at the Palais Des Nations in Geneva
UNICEF - Almost half a billion children live in areas experiencing at least twice as many extremely hot days as their grandparents14/08/2024 15:25:00
Eight countries, including Mali, Niger, Senegal, South Sudan and Sudan, are home to children who spend more than half the year in temperatures above 35 degrees celsius/ 95 degrees fahrenheit
CBI Scotland responds to GERS figures 2023/2414/08/2024 14:25:00
Mags Simpson, Interim Director, CBI Scotland responds to GERS figures 2023/24
CBI responds to latest inflation data for July 202414/08/2024 13:25:00
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI esponds to latest inflation data for July 2024
UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited announces new phase of global partnership with Accenture, connecting 580,000 youth to skilling and earning opportunities14/08/2024 12:25:00
Expanded partnership will build on the success of accenture’s original patnership with generation unlimited (Genu), which launched in 2021.
Wage growth slows and unemployment falls, latest official figures show14/08/2024 11:20:00
As policymakers look at labour market reform, yesterday’s figures highlight that more action is needed to help people get into work
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics - August 202414/08/2024 10:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest labour market statistics – August 2024.