A new chair has been appointed to Powys Teaching Health Board for a term of four years

Carl Cooper has been selected by the Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan as the preferred candidate following an open and fair competition and will take up the role from the 17 October, subject to the relevant pre-employment security checks.

The tenure of Professor Vivienne Harpwood, the health board’s current chair, has been extended until 16 October, to ensure a smooth handover.

Mr Cooper has extensive experience working in the third sector in Wales and in the Powys area.

He attended a pre-appointment hearing held by the Senedd’s Health and Social Care Committee on 21 September. The committee’s report concluded:

Based on his performance and responses to questioning at the pre-appointment hearing, we see no reason why the Welsh Government’s preferred candidate, Carl Cooper, should not be appointed to the post of chair of Powys Teaching Health Board.

This role is remunerated at £44,820 per annum, based on 15 days per month.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan yesterday said:

I welcome the appointment of Carl Cooper as the new chair of Powys Teaching Health Board. He will bring a wealth of local knowledge and experience of working in third sector in Powys to the role. I look forward to working with him as we continue to improve health services for local communities. I also want to thank Professor Viv Harpwood for all her years of service to the health board and to people throughout Powys.

Carl Cooper yesterday said:

I am honoured and delighted to have been appointed Chair of Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB). I look forward to working with all members of the Board, including the executive team, to provide the best possible health and wellbeing services across the county. I will seek to run effectively with the baton passed to me by Prof. Vivienne Harpwood and thank her for her exemplary leadership over the last 8 years. During my 14+ years as CEO of Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO), through links with thousands of grass-roots voluntary groups and organisations, I have come to know and care very deeply for the communities and people of Powys. It has been a privilege to have worked closely with PTHB colleagues and glimpsed a little of their impressive dedication, diligence and commitment. As Chair of Powys' Regional Partnership Board, I have helped to lead the essential collaboration between partner agencies and people in order that we realise our vision for health, care and wellbeing services set out in Powys' Health & Care Strategy. My immediate focus will be on supporting the board in its core work of setting direction, scrutinising performance and shaping culture, in order that the people we serve continue to receive the high standard of care and support they rightly deserve and expect.

Professor Vivienne Harpwood, yesterday said:

It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of Powys for the last eight years as Chair of the health board, particularly as together we faced one of the most challenging periods for the county and the NHS during the COVID pandemic. The Board has gone from strength to strength across the years based on the laudable efforts of staff and partners, and I know that Carl and the Board will be able to build on these achievements. I wish him every success in his new role.

This appointment has been made in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments. All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, in accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for the political activity of appointees (if any declared) to be published. No political activity has been declared.