A new deal for local government
Councils and Scottish Government working hand-in-hand.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has reaffirmed the Scottish Government’s commitment to resetting the relationship with local authorities in a meeting with COSLA President Shona Morrison.
A New Deal for local government has been embodied in the appointment of a dedicated Minister for Local Government Empowerment and Planning, Joe FitzPatrick, who joined the meeting alongside Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.
The New Deal will be jointly agreed with COSLA and will provide greater flexibility over local funding and clear accountability for delivering shared priorities.
The First Minister recently said:
“These early discussions in my first week as First Minister have been an important opportunity for me to reaffirm the Scottish Government’s commitment to working collaboratively with local government.
“Together, local and national governments work hand-in-hand to deliver on our shared priorities for the people of Scotland and the vital public services in our communities whilst recognising the considerable financial pressures across the public sector.
“Work is already underway on developing a New Deal for Local Government. We will work together, through regular and meaningful engagement, to progress this, explore a new fiscal framework for councils and reform our public services.”
COSLA President Shona Morrison recently said:
“I was very pleased to get a meeting with the new First Minister in his first week in office. It was both a productive and positive meeting with a range of issues discussed.
“I certainly hope we can build a strong working relationship as we jointly go about delivering for the people of Scotland.”
Background
Photos of the meeting between the First Minister, COSLA President, Deputy First Minister and Minister for Local Government Empowerment and Planning are available on the Scottish Government’s Flickr page.
