A new era for veterans' services in Northern Ireland

As of April 2023, the Veterans Welfare Service for Northern Ireland has expanded its offerings to all veterans, regardless of their service background.

In recent years, veterans’ services in Northern Ireland have undergone a significant transformation. Traditionally, veterans in this region have been a hidden community, often concealing their service careers due to security concerns encountered during ‘the Troubles’ or Operation Banner.

This new service framework evolves from the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) and the Royal Irish Aftercare Service, established in 2007 during the post-Operation Banner era.

The newly-established Veterans Welfare Service - Northern Ireland (VWS NI) ensures that veterans living in Northern Ireland have access to trusted advice, connection, and support services tailored to their specific needs.

The service works collaboratively with charities to ensure that veterans receive the best possible outcomes, by providing comprehensive assistance in the following areas:

welfare – support, advice and practical assistance

medical – physiotherapy and psychological therapy

benevolence – financial support

advocacy and signposting for further support, including benefits, housing and vocational advice

help with Armed Forces Pensions and Compensation Scheme applications

To get in touch with the VWS NI, you can:

email: DBSAFVS-VWS-NI@mod.gov.uk

phone: 02890 420145

North (Coleraine): 02892 260615

South (Portadown): 02892 260044

East (Holywood): 02890 420266

West (Enniskillen): 02892 260114

In addition to improved welfare services, the Northern Ireland Veterans’ Awards are returning for a third year. The awards are to be led by Jason Gillard – the founder of Connect Through Service - who aims to change the narrative of being a veteran in Northern Ireland by highlighting the positive contributions of the veteran community. The ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday, 23 October, in Belfast.

Nominations for the 2024 awards are now open. To find out more or to nominate a veteran, visit Veterans’ Awards: Northern Ireland.

With continued development and advocacy, the future for veterans in Northern Ireland looks promising as VWS NI ensures that they receive the recognition and support they deserve.