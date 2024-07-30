Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
A new era for veterans' services in Northern Ireland
As of April 2023, the Veterans Welfare Service for Northern Ireland has expanded its offerings to all veterans, regardless of their service background.
In recent years, veterans’ services in Northern Ireland have undergone a significant transformation. Traditionally, veterans in this region have been a hidden community, often concealing their service careers due to security concerns encountered during ‘the Troubles’ or Operation Banner.
This new service framework evolves from the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) and the Royal Irish Aftercare Service, established in 2007 during the post-Operation Banner era.
The newly-established Veterans Welfare Service - Northern Ireland (VWS NI) ensures that veterans living in Northern Ireland have access to trusted advice, connection, and support services tailored to their specific needs.
The service works collaboratively with charities to ensure that veterans receive the best possible outcomes, by providing comprehensive assistance in the following areas:
- welfare – support, advice and practical assistance
- medical – physiotherapy and psychological therapy
- benevolence – financial support
- advocacy and signposting for further support, including benefits, housing and vocational advice
- help with Armed Forces Pensions and Compensation Scheme applications
To get in touch with the VWS NI, you can:
- email: DBSAFVS-VWS-NI@mod.gov.uk
- phone: 02890 420145
- North (Coleraine): 02892 260615
- South (Portadown): 02892 260044
- East (Holywood): 02890 420266
- West (Enniskillen): 02892 260114
In addition to improved welfare services, the Northern Ireland Veterans’ Awards are returning for a third year. The awards are to be led by Jason Gillard – the founder of Connect Through Service - who aims to change the narrative of being a veteran in Northern Ireland by highlighting the positive contributions of the veteran community. The ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday, 23 October, in Belfast.
Nominations for the 2024 awards are now open. To find out more or to nominate a veteran, visit Veterans’ Awards: Northern Ireland.
With continued development and advocacy, the future for veterans in Northern Ireland looks promising as VWS NI ensures that they receive the recognition and support they deserve.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/a-new-era-for-veterans-services-in-northern-ireland
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
New order of missiles secures future supply for UK Armed Forces25/07/2024 13:15:00
A significant number of Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) have been ordered by the Government from Thales UK for the supply of the versatile, precision weapon to UK Armed Forces.
Defence Secretary speech at RUSI Land Warfare Conference 202425/07/2024 11:33:00
Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, recently (22 July 202) gave a speech to the RUSI Land Warfare Conference 2024.
Joint Defence Declaration signed with Germany on 48-hr defence diplomacy drive by defence secretary25/07/2024 11:10:00
A new joint defence declaration with Germany has been signed by the Defence Secretary
Chief of the Defence Staff speech at RUSI Land Warfare Conference 202423/07/2024 15:15:15
The Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, gave a speech to the RUSI Land Warfare Conference 2024.
First trial on British Army vehicle for high-powered laser weapon23/07/2024 11:22:00
Dstl, DE&S and industry have worked together to enable the development of this critical new capability and help prepare the UK's armed forces for the future.
Defence Secretary champions UK industry at Farnborough Air Show23/07/2024 10:15:00
Defence Secretary John Healey announces a £6.5 billion complex weapons partnership and trials of a laser weapon fired from a British Army vehicle.
UK Government and defence industry stepping up support for Ukraine22/07/2024 15:15:15
Defence Secretary John Healey met UK defence industry leaders to discuss support for Ukraine.
UK soldiers test next generation of body-worn technology22/07/2024 14:20:00
Major advances have been made in body-worn technology for UK soldiers, improving their operational advantage.
A Britain secure at home and strong abroad - UK defence a key focus during King's Speech19/07/2024 11:20:00
The King's Speech announces the Armed Forces Commissioner who will be a strong, independent champion to improve life for UK service personnel and their families, while the Government reinforces the UK’s unshakeable commitment to NATO.