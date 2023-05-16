Tuesday 16 May 2023 @ 09:20
Civil Service
Printable version

A new job can be scary, talking about your anxiety shouldn’t be

Blog posted by: , 15 May 2023 – Categories: A great place to workA Modern Civil ServiceA Skilled Civil ServiceUncategorized.

Image of a man walking, head down surrounded by mist

Starting a new job can be daunting at the best of times, but for someone living with anxiety this can be even harder. Civil Service recruit Alex Lennie talks about the importance of being able to talk openly to her manager about finding solutions that have helped her thrive in the workplace. 

I’ve lived with anxiety for as long as I can remember. Alongside some other mental health issues, I struggle with social anxiety and a more generalised anxiety. I’ve always worried this would be detrimental to my working life and while job searching, it was with trepidation that I poured over job descriptions, flagging areas that might trigger my anxiety. Pushing through this, I applied for several jobs and despite my nerves, I presented myself as a calm and confident person. All the while I worried inwardly that I might struggle to maintain this throughout my entire working life.

Click here for the full blog post

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/civil-service

Original article link: https://civilservice.blog.gov.uk/2023/05/15/a-new-job-can-be-scary-talking-about-your-anxiety-shouldnt-be/

Share this article

Latest News from
Civil Service

Things we don’t talk about enough: the impact of eating disorders on men

24/04/2023 11:20:00

Blog posted by: Craig Myers, 20 April 2023 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service.

Charities and Partners week - 24-28 April 2023

17/04/2023 11:20:00

Blog posted by: Alex Chisholm, Civil Service Chief Operating Officer and Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary, 17 April 2023 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service.

How to hold on to a world record

16/12/2022 13:38:00

Blog posted by: Mark Camilletti, 15 December 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.

Analyse this

28/11/2022 13:38:00

Blog posted by: Osama Rahman, 28 November 2022 – Categories: A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Uncategorized.

The Mental Health and Wellbeing Conference 2022

01/11/2022 15:20:00

Blog posted by: Flavia Gapper, 31 October 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service.

The NHS Needs You

12/10/2022 15:38:00

Blog posted by: Joe Smith, 11 October 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.

Miscarriage: Civil Service helps to break the silence

11/10/2022 09:20:00

Blog posted by: Angela MacDonald, HMRC Deputy CEO and Second Permanent Secretary, 10 October 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.

Helping to put friendship first

07/10/2022 15:38:00

Blog posted by: Bartholomew Oram, 04 October 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, Health & Wellbeing, Uncategorized.

Organ donation is the best gift of life

29/09/2022 13:38:00

Blog posted by: Alex Taylor, 28 September 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service.

UKAuthority Live: Using data for change that matters