A new judgement for care leavers

Ofsted is introducing a new, separate judgement to the framework for inspecting local authority children’s services (ILACS) specifically about the experiences and progress of care leavers. This follows our recent consultation on changes to the framework, which saw over 90% of respondents support our plans for a specific focus on care leavers.

See the response to the ILACS consultation.

The new judgement will focus on the things that matter most to care leavers’ lives, including their:

relationships and access to social and recreational opportunities

ability to influence the services they are offered

health and emotional well-being

learning and employment opportunities

Inspections will also consider whether local authorities are making good decisions for care leavers, and what they are doing to support them into adulthood.

The new judgement will be introduced in January 2023, once all local authorities have had at least one ILACS inspection.

