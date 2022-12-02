Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
A new judgement for care leavers
Ofsted publishes the outcomes of a consultation for a new judgement on the experiences and progress of care leavers.
Ofsted is introducing a new, separate judgement to the framework for inspecting local authority children’s services (ILACS) specifically about the experiences and progress of care leavers. This follows our recent consultation on changes to the framework, which saw over 90% of respondents support our plans for a specific focus on care leavers.
See the response to the ILACS consultation.
The new judgement will focus on the things that matter most to care leavers’ lives, including their:
- relationships and access to social and recreational opportunities
- ability to influence the services they are offered
- health and emotional well-being
- learning and employment opportunities
Inspections will also consider whether local authorities are making good decisions for care leavers, and what they are doing to support them into adulthood.
The new judgement will be introduced in January 2023, once all local authorities have had at least one ILACS inspection.
Yvette Stanley, Director for Social Care and Regulation:
Care leavers are not always given the profile they deserve. This new judgement will give care leavers a more prominent voice within our inspections and allow us to highlight what is working well and what needs to improve.
I am grateful to everyone who responded to our consultation on changes to our framework. The support for the judgement shows how important it is that care leavers are given a distinct focus, so we can gain a better understanding of their specific needs and experiences.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/a-new-judgement-for-care-leavers
