A new narrative of opportunity for languages
The National Consortium for Languages Education (NCLE) welcomes the recommendations in the Curriculum and Assessment Review and the Government’s renewed commitment to primary language learning.
The National Consortium for Languages Education (NCLE) is the Department for Education’s flagship programme for languages. It is The NCLE is funded by the Department for Education and led by UCL Institute of Education (IOE) in partnership with the British Council and the Goethe-Institut.
Bernardette Holmes MBE, Honorary Professor at IOE, and NCLE Director, recently said:
“Investing in the language education of young learners is a wise decision which should equip the next generation with the global communication and intercultural skills needed to fulfil their potential in an interconnected and competitive world.
“We are looking forward to working with the Department for Education to redefine the core language learning in primary schools, and the opportunity to develop a curriculum across the key stages that celebrates and builds on the rich diversity of languages and cultures represented in our schools and communities.
“We are delighted that the groundbreaking work of teachers in our NCLE networks has been recognised and that NCLE will continue to play a defining role in the future developments of languages.
“Through our communities of practice across the country, NCLE is ready to support evolutionary change, coordinating and connecting teachers as we co-construct a relevant, relatable, and ambitious curriculum to meet the expectations of the new Progress 8.
“The prospect of a new stepped qualification alongside GCSE and A Level is exciting and will introduce a fresh dynamic in the range of languages that can be accredited including home, heritage, and community languages, and in how to motivate young people to take control of their own learning in school and in life.
“Now is the time for a new narrative of opportunity for languages and intercultural communication in our education system. Language learning is transformative and can improve the life chances of every learner. We welcome the recommendations that can become the catalyst for system leadership and change.”
