YPO
|Printable version
A new partnership: Delivering ICT solutions
We have established a powerful partnership with NEPO, North East Procurement Organisation, to expand our ICT procurement solutions.
With a focus on solutions that deliver value and drive innovation, our partnership with NEPO enables a simpler procurement approach for local authorities and public sector organisations across the north, enabling us to offer a larger range of services and better value to customers.
Beyond increasing the number of solutions available to north east public sector organisations, our partnership also benefits SME’s, which has been an ongoing focus for us at YPO and throughout local government. NEPO has a shared commitment to maximise opportunities for smaller businesses. By working together, we are improving the visibility and potential geographical reach of SMEs.
Currently, SMEs account for 68 per cent of suppliers across the ICT frameworks that we have available - an excellent proportion by industry standards - so we’re pleased to be able to amplify our efforts even further and drive more positive outcomes.
The collaboration is a fantastic step forward for the north, but also the public sector across the UK, as we identify and learn how partnerships of this type can benefit our members and customers.
What’s available through the partnership?
- Hardware and software
- Data centres, maintenance, security and cloud hosting services
- Networking and telecommunications
- ICT managed service
- Electronic kitchen management, payment and communication
On top of this, further procurement solutions will be added in 2022, including website design, software applications for local authorities, and AI automation.
At YPO, our ICT solutions aim to simplify the procurement journey, and offer flexibility to appoint suppliers through further competition or direct award. Our dedicated ICT team are on hand to offer technical advice and support throughout the procurement process.
If you have any questions or would like to know more about the IT solutions delivered under this partnership and how YPO can help, please get in touch with the team.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/a-new-partnership-delivering-ict-procurement-solutions
|Events
Latest News from
YPO
Greater Manchester Collaboration of Authorities09/03/2022 16:05:00
In June 2021, led by STAR procurement and Trafford Council on behalf of the Associate Members of the Greater Manchester Collaboration of Authorities, they issued an invitation to tender for Temporary Staffing Supply under the YPO framework lot 1, Managing Temporary Recruitment for Local Authorities.
The Yorkshire collaboration09/03/2022 13:33:00
In September 2020, Kirklees Council on behalf of a Yorkshire based collaboration issued a further competition via the YPO Framework 942 – lot 1 of the Managing Temporary and Permanent Recruitment for Local Authorities to appoint an MSP responsible for delivering and meeting temporary labour requirements.
Filling 700+ roles to aid vaccination research04/03/2022 11:43:00
As a result of COVID-19, NHSBT were tasked with creating a research project which would require a large team of Donor Carers to support in the collection of convalescent plasma.
NEPO, ESPO and YPO: Financial Services partnership01/03/2022 13:33:00
NEPO is working in partnership with ESPO & YPO to offer its members access to a wide range of Financial Services solutions.
Helping Wiltshire Council procure biomass28/02/2022 09:05:00
Wiltshire Council was looking for an assisted mechanism to procure a new contract to deliver wood pellet at a range of its sites, where biomass boilers are the main source of heating.
YPO and Go4Growth launch SME support partnership07/02/2022 14:38:00
YPO, one of the UK’s largest public sector buying organisations, has announced a new partnership to provide support and guidance for SMEs looking to gain access to public sector contracts.
Record high UK gas and power prices03/02/2022 14:25:00
In this latest update, Daniel Veasey from the Energy procurement team provides an insight into why the market is seeing record high UK gas and power prices.
Yorkshire schools win in YPO and Pritt competition01/02/2022 15:33:00
Three Yorkshire schools have placed 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in YPO and Pritt’s Eco Competition, securing a total of £2,500 worth of YPO vouchers to help their schools become more sustainable.