RUSI
|Printable version
A New President, Neutrality and an EU Presidency: Ireland’s Defence Dilemma
The election of Catherine Connolly as Ireland’s President will raise concerns in Europe about a shift in Ireland towards isolationism that stands at odds with the EU’s commitment to rapidly increase collective defence spending and defence cooperation.
Connolly, like outgoing President Micheal D Higgins, is a champion of Irish neutrality. It is difficult to say whether the surge in support for the left-wing president-elect Connolly is a one-off or indicative of a more decisive shift in Irish politics towards opposition parties like Sinn Féin, which adroitly backed the independent Connolly early in her campaign. But Brussels and the UK, with whom Ireland shares a Common Travel Area, should accelerate planning for what a Sinn Féin-led government within the next five years would mean for the EU and British-Irish security and defence cooperation.
Both outgoing President Higgins and president-elect Connolly, who will take office as Ireland’s tenth president on 11 November, have shown a consistent dislike of increased defence spending beyond equipping lightly armed peacekeepers for service with the UN. During a parliamentary debate last year, Connolly observed that, ‘Ireland will never be able to have an army. We do not need an army.’ She now finds herself as commander of chief of the Irish Defence Forces, including the Air Corps, the Naval Service and, as is its title, the Army.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/new-president-neutrality-and-eu-presidency-irelands-defence-dilemma
Latest News from
RUSI
Truth to Power: Transforming Military Reserves27/10/2025 14:25:00
Proposals to integrate the External Scrutiny Team into the Military Strategic Headquarters will undermine the only honest safeguard for transformation of the UK’s reserve forces.
RUSI Convenes Western Balkans Security Roundtable27/10/2025 13:05:00
This roundtable discussed the array of security threats facing the Western Balkans and the ways in which the region can counter threats and contribute to European security.
A Policy of Omertà on China Policy is No Longer Tenable24/10/2025 14:25:00
Clarity should be the complement to certainty in the UK’s approach to China.
The Long War: Fighting Beyond the First Battle22/10/2025 09:25:00
It is irresponsible to conceal the prospect of war from a population you will call on for second and third echelon reinforcements, for whom survival hinges on preparation.
Russia Abandons a Treaty: Environmental Protection During Armed Conflict21/10/2025 14:25:00
While it may be surprising to hear that wetland ecosystems have become a casualty of war, is it not inevitable when their care is politicised?
RUSI and ICMM Roundtable Assesses Organised Crime Risk in the Mining Sector20/10/2025 14:25:00
Held on 15 October 2025, this closed-door roundtable assessed organised crime in gold mining and its implications for critical mineral supply chains.
Wanted: More Batteries for Defence16/10/2025 16:25:00
China's global dominance in battery production should be a discomfort to strategic planners in the West, where an increased demand for batteries is concordant with increased defence spending.
CFS Launches Project on Cryptocurrencies in UK Politics16/10/2025 14:25:00
The Centre for Finance and Security's new project examines the risk of opaque, foreign or malign influence entering UK politics through cryptocurrency donations.