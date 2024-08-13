Welsh Government
A new prison learning and skills policy for Wales
A new Welsh Government policy sets out how learning and skills will be improved in Welsh prisons.
Better Learning, Better Chances: prison learning and skills provision in Wales sets out, for the first time what the delivery of learning and skills will look like. The policy aims to inspire and engage with prisoners and help them get ready for employment, gain independence and contribute to wider society. Prisoners who find work on release are less likely to re-offend than those who do not. Investing in learning and skills is key to promoting and developing a culture of rehabilitation in our criminal justice system.
Many current and former prisoners have benefitted from Welsh Government schemes to find employment. A learner, who served a sentence in a Welsh prison, gained training through the ReAct+ funding.
He said:
I am really enjoying this and never thought I’d have a chance to gain practical, accredited skills within a prison setting and I am really looking forward to progressing on further
The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:
Prisoner learning and skills provision is vital for rehabilitation. Prisoners are often disadvantaged within society, and this new policy gives them the chance to develop the necessary skills needed to thrive in employment. I look forward to seeing the benefits that this will provide for the learners, our criminal justice system, and the wider community.
The Welsh Government has worked in partnership with His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) Wales, prisoners and prison leavers, education providers and third sector organisations to co-design the policy.
Publishing this policy is the last remaining action from the recommendations of the Hanson report, meaning all recommendations from the report are now complete.
