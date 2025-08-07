A new start for Level 2 Early Years apprenticeships

From 1 August 2025, the newly revised Level 2 Early Years Practitioner apprenticeship standard officially launched, replacing the previous version for all new apprentice starts. This refreshed standard brings the role of the Early Years Practitioner firmly in line with today’s sector needs – and is already being welcomed by training providers, employers, and apprentices alike.

What do you need to know?

The Department for Education’s Early Years Practitioner criteria, required to practise within the Level 2 ratio in line with the Early Years Statutory Framework and the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), remain unchanged. This means that the knowledge, skills and behaviours (KSBs) outlined in the revised standard continue to meet these essential criteria, offering some continuity and familiarity across this important apprenticeship.

Notably, the new standard does not require a mandated qualification – giving training providers greater flexibility to shape delivery around their learners and settings, while retaining rigorous end-point assessment to ensure competence.

Why was the standard updated?

The role of the Level 2 Early Years Practitioner has evolved over time, and the newly revised standard acknowledges and appreciates the demands of this occupational role. It reflects the current scope of work undertaken by practitioners and addresses feedback from across the sector about the limitations of the previous version.

In recent years, many training providers reported that the original standard had become outdated, restrictive, and financially unsustainable to deliver. A number of providers even chose to stop offering it altogether.

Sector voices highlighted that:

the previous £4,000 funding band did not cover the cost of delivering high-quality training

the assessment methods (knowledge test and professional discussion) were misaligned with the hands-on, relational nature of the role

the mandated qualification led to duplication and reduced flexibility in delivery.

Reflections from the trailblazer group

The new standard was developed by an expert trailblazer group, including employers, training providers, and sector bodies, and was chaired by Michael Freeston, Director of Quality Improvement at the Early Years Alliance. Reflecting on the update, he said:

“The Early Years Practitioner is one of the most popular of all apprenticeships in the country, with thousands undertaking the qualification every year. It is an essential qualification, conferring full and relevant status to graduates and providing a secure foundation on which to build their careers.

“The 2025 review has updated the skills, knowledge and behaviours in line with recent regulatory and research developments and sector expectations. The Trailblazer group reviewed all aspects of the apprenticeship to ensure it continues to meet the requirements of employers, especially the need for assessment by the observation of workplace practice and a professional discussion.”

Designed by the sector, for the sector

High-quality qualifications rely on employer input, and that’s exactly what the experienced trailblazer group has achieved through this revision. The voice of the sector resonates throughout the new standard, ensuring that staff qualifying with the Level 2 apprenticeship are trained and supported to fulfil their role with confidence and competence.

The revised end-point assessment (EPA) includes:

an observation in practice, allowing apprentices to demonstrate their competence in real-world settings

a professional discussion underpinned by a portfolio, promoting meaningful reflection and contextual understanding.

This assessment model is already being praised for its relevance and authenticity, making the experience less daunting and more representative of everyday practice. Providers feel that the EPA better reflects what apprentices actually do in their settings and prepares them well for progression to Level 3.

Benefits to training providers, apprentices, and employers

Training Providers: With the removal of the mandated qualification and the increased funding band now set at £5,000, providers have welcomed the flexibility to design scaffolded, learner-centred programmes. The new structure makes Level 2 delivery more viable and attractive, particularly for learners not yet ready for Level 3.

Apprentices: Apprentices benefit from a more practical, confidence-building experience that mirrors their real-life work. The revised EPA is less reliant on formal testing, helping reduce anxiety and enabling learners to better demonstrate their strengths.

Employers: Employers now gain staff who are assessed through observation in real settings, ensuring they are capable and well-prepared. The updated occupational profile reflects the real demands of the role, improving confidence in the qualification’s relevance and rigour.

A renewed foundation for early years careers

The revised Level 2 Early Years Practitioner apprenticeship provides a credible, accessible and up-to-date entry point into the early years profession. With clear alignment to progression routes, such as the Level 3 Early Years Educator, it also supports the development of a confident, skilled and stable workforce.

NCFE: here to support your delivery

As market leaders in early years, we’re invested in and committed to supporting the sector. We’re proud to offer high-quality end-point assessment services that reflect the intent and spirit of the revised standard. Our team is here to help providers, employers and apprentices navigate this new chapter with confidence.

If you're ready to explore how NCFE can support your implementation of the new standard, access our free webinar and get in touch with our team today.