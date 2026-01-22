A New Strategic Partnership Between the UK and Indonesia

The partnership between the UK and Indonesia holds immense potential to create a more prosperous, secure and sustainable future for the people of both our countries. Today we commit to forging a new, deeper Strategic Partnership that delivers on this potential.

This Strategic Partnership is founded on our shared values as sovereign democracies, including respect for human rights and commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It is grounded in the principles of mutual respect, cooperation, and sovereignty. While led by our governments, it brings together the whole of our societies – including our businesses, our academic, civil society and cultural organisations, and our people. Implementation will be conducted in accordance with the prevailing national laws and regulations of each side, consistent with their respective obligations under international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

This Strategic Partnership will drive results across four strategic pillars:

Economic Growth: Our people have been trading partners for centuries. Through our new Economic Growth Partnership, we will unleash our businesses to drive the trade that powers the companies and jobs of the future – from defence and advanced manufacturing to clean energy and critical minerals. Climate, Energy and Nature: The climate crisis presents our maritime nations with similar challenges. Together we will champion global efforts to preserve a liveable planet for future generations, while delivering clean energy, green jobs and long-term food and energy security for our people. Defence and Security: The global order is at its most unstable and contested in modern times. Through active cooperation in defence, security and foreign affairs we will guard against polarisation, strengthen international law and institutions, and deliver a more secure future. People and Society: Our strength lies in the vibrancy of our communities. We will support closer partnerships between our people through the exchange of skills, cultures and ideas.

The Strategic Partnership will be anchored in sustained high-level political engagement, including regular contact at Leader level to provide strategic direction and oversight, directly supported by regular engagement between our foreign ministers. Specific areas of work will be overseen by relevant ministers or senior officials from both sides.

Our partnership is for the long-term. Through this document, we commit to transform our bilateral relations through to 2045. We look forward to a future defined by shared purpose, mutual benefit, and enduring friendship.

Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer MP H.E. Prabowo Subianto

Prime Minister President

United Kingdom Republic of Indonesia